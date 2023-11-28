5 Things to Know About Olivia ‘Livvy’ Dunne After Being Named ‘Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit’ Rookie

Image Credit: Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Olivia Dunne — a.k.a “Livvy” — has officially earned the “rookie” title after gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The 21-year-old college student joined multiple celebs who were rookies in the past, including Kate Upton and Emily Ratajkowski. To learn more about Livvy and her career, keep reading!

Who Is Olivia ‘Livvy’ Dunne?

Livvy is a gymnast who competes with Louisiana State University’s Tigers on the NCAA level. In 2022, she was reported to be the most valued female college athlete. With millions of social media followers on Instagram and TikTok, Livvy has also become a social media influencer during her gymnastics career. Thanks to her huge following, Livvy has received partnerships and endorsement deals with various brands. In 2023, the athlete revealed that she received over $500,000 from one social media post she shared.

Where Is Livvy From?

The influencer was born in New Jersey in the town of Westwood, and was raised in Hillsdale.

Livvy Dunne Reportedly Began Gymnastics When She Was a Toddler

Livvy reportedly began competing as a gymnast in 2005 at ENA Gymnastics in New Jersey. At the time, Livvy was just 3 years old. In 2021, the New Jersey native joined LSU’s gymnastics team.

Livvy Has Been on ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Twice

While reflecting on her second time modeling with SI, Livvy called it a “dream come true” for her, according to TMZ.

“Coming back for year two, I mean, last year I said it was a dream come true, and nothing’s changed. It’s still a dream come true,” she explained. “I can’t believe I can call myself a rookie. It feels unreal.”

Editor M.J. Day also spoke about Livvy’s appearance on the cover, noting that the “decision to invite” her back “was an easy one.”

“Last year, we featured Livvy, the D1 athlete, highlighting her accolades as an all-academic and an all-star on the rise,” she explained. “This year, we are featuring Livvy as a well-established, industrious entrepreneur who is here to stay, who continues to break barriers, continues to work hard and forge an unforgettable path for herself and future generations of female athletes. … Like all the incredible women that represent SI Swimsuit, Livvy stands out in her own unique and critical way. We are so incredibly proud of what she continues to achieve and are so excited to welcome her back not as Livvy Dunne the LSU D1 gymnast, but Livvy Dunne, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie.”

Who Has Livvy Dunne Dated?

Livvy has not publicly commented on her personal life. However, former LSU baseball pitcher Paul Skenes claimed in an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette they were in a relationship in the past.