Lea Cayanan: 5 Things to Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Star Who Met Joey Before Season 28 Began

Lea Cayanan is one of the gorgeous women hoping to make a connection with Joey Graziadei during The Bachelor season 28. She’s got a bit of a leg up after meeting Joey months ago. Heading into premiere night, the 23-year-old has an envelope that has all of her fellow contestants wondering what’s inside.

You’re probably asking: who is Lea Cayanan? The Hawaiʻi native knows what she’s looking for in a man. Could Joey be her perfect match? Here’s what you need to know about Lea.

Lea Met Joey on ‘After the Final Rose’

Lea and Joey first met during the After the Final Rose special in August 2023. She didn’t get a rose, but she was handed an envelope to open on premiere night. Lea posted a sweet photo with Joey from the special on Instagram and wrote, “So excited for the journey to come.”

Lea’s Got a Mystery Card

Host Jesse Palmer explained during After the Final Rose that the envelope wasn’t a date card, but it would have an impact on the season. “Having the card is definitely driving me crazy,” Lea said in a preview video. “Everyone’s been speculating and guessing what it could be, and I’m just anxious to open it and see what it is. I’m really nervous. I definitely think it could be a little bit of a target on my back.”

Lea Is From Hawaiʻi

Lea was raised on the island of Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi. She currently lives in Los Angeles. Lea works as an account manager for PepsiCo, according to her LinkedIn. She attended Gonzaga University and graduated in 2022.

Lea’s Parents Are From the Phillippines

“I’m the daughter of two incredibly hardworking immigrant parents from the Philippines,” Lea revealed in a preview video. “I want someone that’s very family-oriented that I can build with as a partner.”

Lea Is An Outdoor Girl

When Lea has free time, she loves to spend time “painting, hiking, and being by the ocean,” according to her ABC bio. “She loves the beach so much that she wishes she could be a fish for a day and thinks she was a sea creature in another life.”