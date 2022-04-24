Lady K: 5 Things To Know About The Powerhouse Singer On ‘American Idol’

Lady K blew the judges away with her American Idol audition, and she’s proven to be an impressive singer in the weeks since. After breezing through Hollywood Week thanks to her incredible talent, Lady K made it to the point in the competition where America started voting. It turns out that the public loved her, too, and she has already been voted into the top 14. Lady K has been through plenty of tough times throughout her life, but her Idol journey is looking up so far! Learn more about her below:

1. What Is Lady K’s Real Name?

While Lady K is a fun stage name, the singer’s real name is actually Kezia Istonia. Lady K is 25-years-old, and she is originally from Montgomery, Alabama. However, she now lives in Tuskegee, Alabama.

2. Lady K Was Raised By A Single Mom

During her American Idol audition, Lady K revealed that she was raised by a single mother. She had four brothers and sisters, and they grew up without means. “It was really hard growing up with a young single mom with no help,” Lady K admitted. “There was a time where my family and I ended up living in a shelther and my mom, myself and my four brothers and sisters were bound to a dorm. We had to make that work.” Lady K is the oldest of her siblings.

3. What Happened To Lady K’s Brother?

Lady K lost one of her brothers, Poppy, to suicide. “I knew that we all had it hard, but at some point it was all just too much for my brother,” she revealed. “My brother died by suicide and that was one of the hardest things my family ever had to go through.” Lady K said that her decision to audition for American Idol was inspired by her brother’s death. “Poppy’s death, it started a fire in me,” she admitted. “It gave me more of a purpose. I know I don’t want my mom to have to think about this and have that be the only significant thing in our life. I’m here to honor and make my family proud and give us something to be excited about.”

4. Lady K Is A Working Musician

Although Lady K is on Idol to try and jumpstart her music career, she already has quite a list of accolades under her belt! She began recording music when she was just eight years old. Lady K has released four solo albums and has various songs available across streaming platforms. Her first album was released in 2015, and one of her songs, “Save Me,” went viral on social media.

5. Lady K Has Performance Experience

In addition to recording music, Lady K also has experience on stage. She performed at the NBA All Star Weekend show in 2017. Other artists at the event included Migos, DJ Khaled and Gucci Mane. She also opened up for Keke Wyatt at one of her concerts.