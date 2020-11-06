King Von: 5 Things To Know About Rapper Reportedly Killed In Atlanta in Violent Gun Fight

The life of a rising hip-hop star has been cut short. King Von was reportedly shot and killed along with two others in an Atlanta nightclub. Here’s what we know so far.

King Von, 26, was among those involved in a fatal shooting at Atlanta’s Monaco Hookah Lounge in the early hours of Friday, Nov. 6, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The incident reportedly took place around 3 a.m., when an argument between two groups turned physical in the parking lot. “That physical altercation escalated into an exchange of gunfire with those groups,” Atlanta police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said at a press conference about the shooting. “Two police officers who were working at that particular club, or lounge, noticed the altercation and engaged some of the people involved. There was an exchange of gunfire with police as well.”

Two men were killed at the scene, while King Von (real name Dayvon Bennett) later died at a hospital. Two more people who were shot in the incident were stable. “It is our understanding Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von, was shot and killed during this morning’s shooting and we are seeing rumors being spread indicating he was shot and killed by APD officers,” Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said in a statement to HollywoodLife.

“At this time, our investigators believe Mr. Bennett was shot during the initial shootout between the two groups of males, prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shooting. Additionally, Mr. Bennett was not located at the scene, but arrived at a hospital shortly after the shooting, via private vehicle. The investigation into this incident remains open and very active.” As the authorities continue their investigation, here’s what you need to know about King Von.

1. He was from Chicago. Dayvon Daquan Bennett was born in Chicago, and grew up in Parkway Gardens, near the corner of 64 th and Martin Luther King Drive in the South Side. A saying of his, “We not from 63rd,” became a favorite of his fans. “I’m from 64th and 65th, and just not from 63rd,” he told Billboard earlier in 2020. “It was just in a song and everybody liked it. You know how it goes, the people really make something what it is. I just put it in a song and they ran with it. It’s a whole trend now.

2. King Von had just dropped an album. King Von just dropped Welcome To O Block, named after his neighborhood in Chicago. The project, released on Oct. 30, comes mere months after he released Levon James.

3. King James’s son was a fan. Yeah, I f–k with LeBron hard. He’s my favorite basketball player,” King Von told Billboard. “LeBron’s son Bronny too. I f–k with him. We talked through Instagram about “Crazy Story.” He told me they play my s–t a lot.”

4. He had a handful of beef with other rappers. Though King Von was a relative newcomer to the hip-hop world, he beefed like a solid veteran. He was one of the first people to blast 6ix9ine after the controversial rapper went to O-block in Chicago to post a video of himself mockingly kneeling where Lil Durk’s cousin was killed, per Hot New Hip Hop. “That shit with 6ix9ine, that shit ain’t cool. They got this man running around and it’s funny and shit. That shit ain’t funny, gang.” He also expressed disappointment with Nicki Minaj for collaborating with Tekashi on “Trollz.” (“Damn, I used to love Nicki Minaj.”) He also clashed with FBG Duck and Famous Dex.

5. King Von had a history of legal issues. As a teen, Von was arrested multiple times, and these stories would influence his music. Von reportedly spent three-and-a-half years in prison while awaiting trial for a 2014 fatal shooting in Englewood, per Hot New Hip Hop. Von would eventually be acquitted of the charges, but he would be arrested again in February 2019 for attempted murder.

Von and fellow rapper Lil Durk were accused of robbing and shooting a man outside a popular Atlanta drive-in, per Fox 10. Because of the ongoing nature of the trial. Von and Durk were not allowed to see each other. “Yeah, I’m on house arrest,” Von told Billboard in May. “I can leave for work purposes, but other than that, I’m in the house working. I can’t do anything right now. I’m in the house making songs, writing, and recording. I make videos and go to check-ins.”