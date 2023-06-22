Keith Powers: 5 Things To Know About Gabrielle Union’s Handsome Co-Star In ‘The Perfect Find’

Keith Powers is an actor and model.

He was in the 2015 movie Straight Outta Compton.

He’s in the Netflix movie The Perfect Find with Gabrielle Union.

Gabrielle Union has a handsome co-star in her new Netflix movie. Keith Powers is the lucky guy that gets to work with the Bring It On star in their rom-com The Perfect Find. The film is about a 40-year-old woman, played by Gabrielle, who makes a major job change, but puts her career at risk by falling for her unfriendly boss’ son, played by Keith. Gabrielle and Keith were friendly before they did the movie together, which helped them have great on-screen chemistry.

Everyone knows Gabrielle already from so many popular movies. But Keith is newer to Hollywood — and he’s about to become a big star thanks to the Netflix movie. Here’s what you need to know about Keith Powers.

Keith plays Eric in The Perfect Find.

Keith was cast in The Perfect Find in December 2020. In an interview with Netflix’s TUDUM, Keith said that he wants to prove his acting talent to everyone that watches his film. “I hope people trust me as an actor. I always just feel like, ‘Do I belong here? Can I have a place in this industry? Do I have a lane?’ I hope they watch [and think,] “OK, he’s serious about this. He’s not somebody that just came on the scene and just did something and then out of here,’ ” he said.

He was in Straight Outta Compton.

Keith had his breakout role in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton, which is about the rise and fall of the hip hop group N.W.A. He played Tyree Crayon, Dr. Dre‘s half-brother.

He’s also a model.

Keith started as a model before he did acting. He was recruited by the JE Model agency in San Francisco before he signed with Wilhelmina. He walked the runway for Calvin Klein during Milan Fashion Week in 2014. Keith’s continued to do modeling work, though he’s more focused on his acting career now.

He appeared in a Big Sean music video.

Keith stars in the music video for Big Sean‘s 2019 song “Single Again.” Keith did the video with his then-girlfriend Ryan Destiny and Haha Davis.

He dated Ryan Destiny.

Keith and Ryan were in a relationship from 2017 to 2022. He revealed in a 2018 episode of The Real that the two met, platonically, at an event in 2015 before things became much serious in the years to come. Ryan is the reason why Keith met Gabrielle and her husband Dwyane Wade.