Kaylin Roberson: 5 Things To Know About The Singer Auditioning For ‘Idol’ With Her Boyfriend

Kaylin Roberson will be auditioning for ‘American Idol’ during the last round of auditions on March 21. She’s not auditioning alone, though. Kailyn is trying out alongside her boyfriend!

The final round of American Idol season 20 auditions has arrived. The last batch of singers will be auditioning for the judges in hopes of scoring a ticket to Hollywood. One of those singers is 23-year-old Kaylin Roberson.

Kaylin is someone to keep your eye on if she makes it beyond the audition round. She’s been a star on the rise in the country music business for a few years now. From details about her audition to her background, here’s what we know about Kaylin Roberson.

1. Kaylin Roberson auditions with her boyfriend.

The American Idol judges are getting double the audition love on March 21. Kaylin auditions with her boyfriend, Matt Gorman. Kaylin and Matt are talented singers and bring their guitars along with them for their performances. They’re hoping to both secure a spot in Hollywood.

2. Kaylin has released her own music.

Kaylin has released a number of singles already, including “Big Fish,” “Break Up Proof,” and more. Her latest single is titled “Because of Me.” All of her music is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, YouTube, Amazon, and Tidal.

3. She was born and raised in North Carolina.

Kailyn grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina. She began playing local gigs and eventually moved to Nashville at 19 years old to kickstart the next phase of her music career.

4. Kaylin was attacked by a dog.

When she was 9 years old, Kaylin was the victim of a dog attack. The attack “required life support and facial reconstruction rendering permanent scars on her face,” according to her official website. She received over 200 stitches for her injuries.

5. Kaylin went to the ACM Awards in 2018 .

Kaylin got the honor of attending the ACM Awards in 2018. She looked back on being at the ceremony in a March 8 Instagram post. “In honor of the ACM’s last night here’s my blue carpet moment from 2018. Ya’ll, I had NOOO business being there that year. After watching last night and crying as some amazing artists won their first awards, I want nothing more than to EARN my spot back on this carpet,” she wrote.