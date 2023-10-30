Kaylee Shimizu: 5 Things to Know About the 17-Year-old Standout Singer on ‘The Voice’

Image Credit: NBC

Kaylee Shimizu became an instant coaches’ favorite after her incredible Blind Audition on The Voice. The 17-year-old earned praise for her powerful voice, with one coach even declaring she “could win” season 24!

During the October 30 episode, Kaylee faces off against Elizabeth Evans in the latest round of Battles. Kaylee and Elizabeth’s Battle was released early, and Kaylee shines performing Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor.” Kaylee is told that there are “very few people on the planet that can sing with the level of ability and the level of gift that you have.” HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things you need to know about Kaylee.

Kaylee Got a 4-Chair Turn

Kaylee wowed with her performance of “Golden Slumbers” by The Beatles. John Legend was the first coach to turn his red chair, followed by Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani. “Your voice was just dazzling,” John raved. He later told Kaylee, “You know you could win The Voice, right?”

Gwen said she was “blown away” by Kaylee. Niall added, “That was just unbelievable. When we talk about technically gifted, I’ve never met anyone so gifted.” Kaylee ultimately chose John as her coach, and he called her a “young Ariana Grande.”

Kaylee Is From Hawaii

Kaylee lives in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, which is located on the island of O’ahu. She comes from a Filipino family. During her Blind Audition, Kaylee was able to bring out her mom, dad, and sister in front of the coaches. She is the oldest of four sisters.

Kaylee Auditioned for American Idol

Kaylee auditioned for American Idol season 21 and made it to the Hollywood round before being eliminated. Iam Tongi, a fellow Hawaiian, was crowned the new champion at the end of the season.

Kaylee Went Viral for Her Mariah Carey Cover

In December 2022, Kaylee posted a video of her singing Mariah Carey’s “Emotion” and hitting those tough whistle notes. The performance went viral on social media. “IM SO SHOCKEDDD RIGHT NOWW. Wouldn’t have thought i’d have my own little segment on hawaii news now. It’s a blessing and an amazing opportunity, I’m so grateful,” Kaylee wrote on Instagram when her video made local news.

Kaylee Wrestled in High School

Kaylee wrestled for her varsity team while in high school. She won several matches, including a wrestling tournament, according to her NBC bio. Kaylee recently graduated high school.