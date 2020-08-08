5 Things
Hollywood Life

Kawhi Leonard: 5 Things To Know About LA Clippers Player January Jones Is Getting Flirty With

AP Images
Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard dribbles down court against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns' Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
It doesnt seem that Kawhi Leonard and his team the San Antonio Spurs are going to work things out. Leonard has stated adamantly that he'd like to play for his hometown team Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Spurs reporter, Michael Wright, recently went on Tom Haberstroh’s podcast and dropped an amazing little detail about Leonard actually hiding from Spurs personnel when they came to visit him in New York last season:It seems that when Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich said that questions about Leonard’s medical status should be redirected towards “Kawhi and his group,” he was being sincere because he truly didn’t know anything about Leonard’s mysterious injury. Leonard is the NBS most sought after player that remains after LebronJames announced he's going to the Lakers. Either way if the Spurs make him stay it will be super awkward. Pictured: Kawhi Leonard Ref: SPL5008504 060718 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Charlie Ans / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
The Toronto Raptors celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after his team defeated the Golden State Warriors to win Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California..Armando Arorizo. 13 Jun 2019 Pictured: OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors hold the Bill Russell MVP Award as he celebrates with his teams win over the Golden State Warriors in Game Six to win the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California.Armando Arorizo. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA444162_031.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 - Arrivals. 11 Jul 2019 Pictured: Kawhi Leonard, Kaliyah Leonard, Kishele Shipley. Photo credit: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA465267_094.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
and

January Jones shared a video of Kawhi Leonard along with a flirty caption that asked if he was her ‘future boyfriend’ and was full of heart-eyed emojis. Here are five things you should know about him.

Kawhi Leonard, 29, caught January Jones‘ eye on Aug. 6 when she posted some videos of him discussing his performance in one of his Los Angeles Clippers games and added flirty captions to them. The 42-year-old actress wrote “Future boyfriend??” along with heart-eyed emojis in one caption and “[call] me Kawhi” in the other, indicating she may have a crush on the stud. He didn’t respond to her yet but with his handsome looks and impressive athletic history, we can definitely understand why he’d appeal to her!

Here are five things you should know about Kawhi.

1. Kawhi spent his first seven years in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs.

In his time in Texas, he won an NBA championship in 2014 and was named  the series’ Most Valuable Player. At 22, he was the youngest player since Magic Johnson to earn that accomplishment. He asked for a trade after their 2018 season, reportedly over his injury rehabilitation process with the team after the season prior, where he suffered a right quadriceps injury followed by a shoulder injury, and reportedly felt pressured by the Spurs to play when he wasn’t fully rehabilitated.

He was eventually traded to the Toronto Raptors in 2018 and led them to their first NBA Championship in franchise history. He won his second Finals MVP award before he move to L.A. and signed with the Clippers as a free agent in 2019.

Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard going for a basket during a game. (SplashNews)

2. Kawhi has a girlfriend. 

One of the reasons he didn’t respond to January’s flirty posts is probably because he is already romantically involved with his longtime partner Kishele Shipley, with whom he shares two children.

3. Kawhi was born in L.A. into a family of seven. 

Kawhi is the youngest child in his family, having four older sisters. He played high school hoops at Martin Luther King High in L.A. as a transfer in from Canyon Springs High in Moreno Valley, CA. He was later named Mr. California Basketball his senior year. In his spare time growing up he would help his dad Mike out at his car wash.

4. Kawhi still used coupons at fast food restaurants when he was a multimillionaire NBA star.  

He’s an avid fan of Wingstop and freaked out when he lost his coupons in March of 2016. The fast food chain  — one of only six Twitter accounts Kawhi followed at the time– tweeted out, “He is happy to sponsor Wingstop, which sends him coupons for free wings, so he can feed his Mango Habanero addiction. This winter, after his $94 million contract kicked in, he panicked when he lost his coupons. Wingstop generously replenished his supply.”

5. When he made $16 million a season in 2016 with the Spurs, Kawhi still drove a nearly 20-year-old car.

Kawhi continued to drive his high school ride,  a “rehabbed” 1997 Chevy Tahoe he got while attending Canyon Springs High. “It runs … and it’s paid off,” the multimillionaire athlete told Sports Illustrated. in March of 2016. He does own a Porsche though.