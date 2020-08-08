January Jones Shoots Her Shot With LA Clippers Star & ‘Future Boyfriend’ Kawhi Leonard

January Jones is a woman who knows what she wants! The A-lister took to Instagram to shoot her shot with hunky NBA player Kawhi Leonard, but unfortunately for January he’s already taken.

January Jones knows the dating scene is tough in quarantine. With bars and other social spaces closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s shooting her shot online — with Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. The 42-year-old was watching his NBA game on August 6 when she took to her Instagram Story in an attempt to court him. “Future boyfriend ??” she captioned a video of him giving a post-game video, accompanied by a series of heart eye emojis. The 29-year-old shooting guard was discussing his performance during the game, when January added a second story which she simply captioned “[call] me Kawhi.”

Unfortunately for the Mad Men star, the basketball player is dating longtime partner Kishele Shipley, and the pair share two kids. Although it seems January and Kawhi won’t be getting together anytime soon, it wouldn’t be the first time January dated someone after sparking a romance on Instagram. Back in 2018, she had a brief romance with Bachelor star Nick Viall! January opened up about her obsession with the reality dating show, which began when she appeared on different talk shows to do recaps of Nick’s season in 2017. “I was just blasting that guy,” January told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast. “Nick slid into my DMs and was like, ‘I’m so sorry your perception of me is so negative. I’d love to take you out to coffee and see if I could change your mind.’”

The actress said she “squealed” when she received the message, but didn’t want to meet up with Nick because she “hated” him. “My sister was like, ‘If you don’t go, you’ll forever regret it,’” January said. “So I agreed to go on a date with him. As I met him, I was rounding the corner, and I had this instinct to run up and wrap my legs around his waist, like they do [on the show]. But I stopped myself!” January added that the date with Nick was “good,” and they went on a couple of more dates after that, but nothing serious ever eventuated.