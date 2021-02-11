Kasia Lenhardt Dead: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Germany’s Next Top Model Star’ Who Died At 25

‘Germany’s Top Model’ star Kasia Lenhardt was tragically found dead in Berlin on February 9. Here’s what you need to know about the German beauty, who died at 25.

She rose to fame on Germany’s Top Model, flourished in the modeling industry, and dated one of the most famous men in soccer. Kasia Lenhardt, just 25 years old, was discovered dead in the luxurious Charlottenburg neighborhood of Berlin, Germany on February 9. She was alone in her apartment, and no foul play was suspected, according to police. Here’s what you need to know about Kasia and her life:

Kasia Was Found Dead In Her Berlin Apartment

“Yesterday at around 8:30pm there was a police operation in Charlottenburg on suspicion of suicide. A lifeless person was found in the home. There are no indications of third-party negligence,” police told the German outlet Bild on February 10. No further details were provided about the tragedy.

Kasia Is Best Known For ‘Germany’s Next Top Model’

Kasia was a contestant on the seventh season of Germany’s Next Top Model, a spinoff of Tyra Banks‘ American competition series. She placed fourth on the reality show, hosted by Heidi Klum. The season, which premiered in February 2012, was won by German model Luisa Hartema.

Kasia Dated Soccer Star Jérôme Boateng

Bayern Munich player Jérôme, 32, announced that they had split with a since-deleted Instagram post on February 3. They had dated for a little over a year. He wrote that he and Kasia would “go our separate ways from now on,” according to The Mirror. “That is regrettable, but for my family and for me it is the only right one. I had to take this step and draw a line. I apologize to everyone I’ve hurt especially with my ex-girlfriend Rebecca [Silvera] and our children.” Jérôme is the father of nine-year-old twin daughters Soley and Lamia with ex-fiancée Sherin Senler. He admitted recently that he allegedly cheated on Rebecca with Kasia.

Kasia Had A Six-Year-Old Son

Kasia was the mother to one six-year-old son, named Noah. She gave birth to Noah when she was just 19, and has never made the name of her son’s father publicly known. Kasia frequently posted adorable photos of her little boy to Instagram, showing off his sweet face and the fun times they had together. February 9, the day Kasia was found dead, was allegedly Noah’s sixth birthday, according to The Sun.

Kasia’s Fellow ‘Top Model’ Star Mourned Her

Sara Kulka, who starred alongside Kasia on season seven of Germany’s Next Top Model, was the one to confirm her death on Instagram. Sara posted a beautiful photo of herself and Kasia having a fun night out together. She wrote (translated from German): “Rest in peace. You wonderful person, I miss you and would have liked to say goodbye. I hope you find your peace now and I hope the truth comes out now, I know how much you wanted it to be.” It’s unclear what Sara is referencing.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.