Karl Smith: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelorette’ Stud Stirring Up Drama

The drama is already heating up on ‘The Bachelorette.’ Karl Smith is causing trouble amongst Katie Thurston’s men on the show. Here’s what you need to know about Karl.

Fans aren’t sure what to make of Karl Smith on The Bachelorette. The 34-year-old from Miami has already made an impression, but he may end up causing more drama than good. His recent one-on-one talk with Katie Thurston prompted chaos on the show.

So, who is Karl Smith? His intentions on the show have been questioned from the very beginning after a promo. From his Bachelorette past to his personal life, here are 5 key things to know about Karl.

1. Karl appears to say he came on the show for ‘followers.’

In the season 17 trailer, Karl seems to reveal his true intentions for coming on the show. “I didn’t come here for the bromance. I came here for followers,” Karl says in the trailer. However, it’s unclear whether or not that’s exactly what he says. The Bachelorette is very clever when it comes to editing!

2. Karl made Katie doubt the other men.

During the June 14 episode, Karl sat down with Katie and made her question the intentions of the other guys on the show. “Looking around, I don’t really know if everyone’s being 100% transparent in the house,” Karl said. He didn’t name any names but said that “some people” aren’t here with “the best intentions.” He added, “You’ve already been through a lot and I don’t want you to stress about that.” Karl told Katie that she can “trust him.” Katie then confronted the other guys before the rose ceremony. Karl eventually revealed that he was the one who told Katie to look out for some of the guys and said he “heard some stuff circulating around.”

3. Karl is a ‘success coach.’

Karl is the founder of Next Level Success and works as a “success coach” for his company. Next Level Success is a “premier business coaching and training company” that seeks to “empower entrepreneurs and business professionals with the knowledge, tools, and resources needed to take their businesses to the next level and create even more success.”

4. Karl already has Bachelor Nation ties.

Karl was supposed to be one of Clare Crawley’s suitors during her season of The Bachelorette, according to the New York Post. He didn’t make the final cut of contestants, though. He didn’t end up on Tayshia Adams’ season either.

5. Karl is a family man.

Karl is very close with his family. He mentioned in his introduction video that all of his family members are married and have children. That what he wants in his future. Karl posted a series of adorable Instagram photos with his godson in August 2020.