Kamar de los Reyes: 5 Things to Know About the ‘One Life to Life’ Alum Who Died at 56

Hollywood is mourning the loss of another great actor. Kamar de los Reyes has died. The beloved soap alum and video game star passed away on December 24.

Kamar was born in Puerto Rico but was raised in Las Vegas. He had his breakout moment in the 1990s and had notable roles across various mediums for more than 30 years. Learn more about Kamar and his incredible life.

Kamar Passed Away on Christmas Eve

“It is with great sadness that we announce, Kamar de los Reyes, veteran film, television and voice actor died Sunday in Los Angeles after a brief battle with cancer. He was 56,” a representative for the family told Hollywood Life.

Kamar Rose to Fame on ‘One Life to Live’

Kamar first appeared on One Life to Live as Antonio Vega in 1995. His onscreen brother was played by David Fumero. He originally left the show in 1998 but would reprise the role of Antonio in 2000. Kamar remained on the show until it was canceled in 2013.

Kamar recently appeared as Coach Montes in the TV series All American. He also had a recurring role on The Rookie.

Kamar Was Married to His Co-star

Kamar was married to actress Sherri Saum. They met on the set of One Life to Live. She played Keri Reynolds on the soap. She’s best known for playing Lena Adams Foster on The Fosters. They wed in 2007.

Kamar Starred in the ‘Call of Duty’ Video Games

In addition to his TV roles, Kamar played the villainous Raul Menendez in the Call of Duty video games. When he died, Kamar had been working on the upcoming Hulu project Washington Black and had a role in Marvel’s new Daredevil series, according to THR.

Kamar Has Kids

Kamar was a father to 3 kids. He has twin boys, Michael and John, with Sherri. He also has a son named Caylen from a previous relationship. In addition to Sherri and his kids, Kamar is survived by his brothers, sisters, mother, and father.