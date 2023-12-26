Kamar de los Reyes’ Wife: Everything to Know About His Marriage to Sherri Saum

Kamar de los Reyes died after a short battle with cancer on December 24. He was 56 years old. The One Life to Live star’s death was confirmed by his wife’s publicist to Variety. Kamar’s wife Sherri Saum is also a very successful actress.

Kamar and Sherri were married for over 15 years at the time of his death. Following the sad news of the actor’s death, get to know more about his wife.

How Did Kamar Meet Sherri?

Sherri and Kamar first crossed paths relatively early in their careers. The pair first met while Sherri was a guest on One Life to Live, which Kamar was on from 1995 until 2009 (with a brief game from 1998 to 2000), via Heavy. Sherri appeared in 33 episodes of the soap opera as Keri Reynolds from 1999 to 2002.

Sherri Is Also an Actress

Seeing as Sherri and Kamar met while working on One Life to Live, it should come as no surprise that she is also an actress. Her longest-running role was on the soap Sunset Beach, which she appeared in over 300 episodes of from 1997 to 1999. She also starred in the Freeform drama The Fosters. She’s appeared in many other TV series over the years, including Grey’s Anatomy and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

She Modeled Before Becoming an Actress

Sherri’s career began with modeling, when she discovered during a casting call in her hometown of Dayton, Ohio. After setting off to become a model, she moved to New York City and appeared in catalogues and runways, according to Soap Central.

Kamar and Sherri Got Married in 2007

After a number of years together, Kamar and Sherri got married in a beautiful ceremony in 2007. After tying the knot, the pair have split their time between New York City and Los Angeles, according to Us Weekly.

They Were Parents to Twins

After six years of marriage, Kamar and Sherri announced that she was pregnant with twins in December 2013. The pair welcomed two sons John and Michael the following year. Sherri was also a stepmom to Kamar’s son Caylen from a previous relationship. Sherri opened up about their parenting strategy in an interview with People. “We have a factory-like system going on with the feeding and bathing. I’m lucky because Kamar has a very organized way of approaching everything he does, and it comes in handy with babies who need structure,” she explained. “Sometimes I’ll be pulling my hair out, and he’ll just swoop in like some mythical baby whispering superhero — he straps them onto his chest and salsa dances with them — or plays the congas while bouncing them on an exercise ball.”