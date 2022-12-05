Justin Aaron: 5 Things To Know About Team Gwen’s Standout Singer In ‘The Voice’s Top 8

Justin is a part of Team Gwen.

Justin Aaron has been sensational throughout The Voice season 22. His powerhouse vocals are astounding to watch week after week. He may be 6-foot-4, but this 34-year-old has dubbed himself a “gentle giant.”

The season 22 finale is right around the corner, and you might be wanting to know more about Justin. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about this top 8 semi-finalist.

1. Justin is Gwen Stefani’s last singer left in the competition.

Justin started his journey on The Voice with a tremendous take on John Legend and Common’s “Glory.” Gwen Stefani was the only coach to turn her chair. John did tell Justin that he is a “talented vocalist.” Gwen was shocked that the other coaches didn’t turn their chairs for Justin. She raved that his performance was “so flawless and beautiful.”

Justin went on to have one of the most memorable Battles performance against Destiny Leigh. He’s now made it to the top 8 and will compete in the season 22 semi-finals. His fellow teammate, Kique, was eliminated in the top 8 reveal, which means Justin is the last remaining member of Team Gwen.

2. Justin works at a high school.

Justin works at a high school in Junction City, Kansas. He works in the behavioral department, according to his NBC bio.

3. Justin has overcome adversity in so many ways.

Justin lost four people in his life due to COVID-19, including his father. During his top 13 performance, Justin revealed that the song “Break Every Chain” by Tasha Cobbs Leonard helped him in his battle against depression.

4. Justin raved that Gwen Stefani has been so “supportive” of him.

“Gwen is just a titan in this industry. She brings so much to the table, not even just to music, but in the entire entertainment industry because she’s just so multifaceted,” Justin told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the top 10 live shows. “She has a hand in everything, and that is just amazing. Her taking a chance on little old me and saying I want to work with you… even when the camera’s not rolling, she is literally invested in every part of this journey with us. It’s not for TV. She’s in it for real. And the camera just is coming in and seeing her being invested. It’s been so amazing, and she is so supportive… I’m so appreciative, and I’ve never had this type of support from somebody on this magnitude. She is just amazing and a beautiful person inside and out in everything that she does. She exudes beauty.”

5. Justin’s mom introduced him to music.

Justin was raised by his mother in a very religious household, according to his NBC bio. His mom introduced him to singing. Justin is now the praise and worship leader at their church.