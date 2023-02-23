Jozzy: 5 Things To Know About 1st Artist Signed To Diddy’s New R&B Label Love Records

Jozzy is an American singer and songwriter

She co-wrote Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ and Beyonce’s ‘Virgo’s Groove’

In 2023, she was the first artist announced by Diddy’s new label Love Records

If you didn’t happen to catch Jozzy at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where she was nominated for her work on Beyonce’s Renaissance, then perhaps you witnessed her magic in the music video for her song “Alone.” The project (below) dropped with a dancing cameo and a huge endorsement by Sean “Diddy” Combs, as Jozzy is the first artist announced on the prolific producer’s new label, Love Records. Diddy took to his own Instagram to reveal the world premiere of the music video and the big news.

“From the people who brought you Bad Boy and a f******* lifetime of HITS!! @LOVERECORDS, the new #1 R&B label in the world, is here!!” Diddy wrote alongside the dramatic video. “The first artist is @JOZZY!!! One of the greatest R&B voices I’ve ever heard!! Watch the official video to ALONE!! Enjoy the show!! #RnBisALIVE”

With such lavish praise from Diddy, and the fact that she knows Beyonce personally, Jozzy is definitely one to watch! Keep reading to find out more info on the artist, below.

Diddy introduced Jozzy at the Billboard Awards

Jozzy first made her debut as a Love Records artist at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. She performed her “Replay” single, which appears on her Songs For Women, Free Game For N***** album.

She co-wrote ‘Old Town Road’ with Lil Nas X

One wouldn’t blame an artist for hanging up their hat after penning ‘Old Town Road.’ But Jozzy didn’t go out on that high note (co-written by Lil Nas X, the song became one of the best-selling singles in history) and instead continued to toil away and make hits for Beyonce, Mary J Blige and 21 Savage.

Jozzy was part of Beyonce’s Renaissance squad at the Grammys

As mentioned, Jozzy worked with Beyonce on her insanely-genius album Renaissance. Queen Bey had help from Jozzy on one of the bigger hits from the record, called “Virgo’s Groove.” To celebrate the album’s Grammy nomination and the award show appearance, Jozzy posted a fabulous photo of the night to her Instagram.

Jozzy called her new album a ‘dream reignited’

It’s obvious Jozzy has been highly anticipating her new album as much as her fans! Taking to her Instagram, the artist shared a dope photo for the cover, with the caption, “It’s finally here, This EP is the beginning of every dream reignited. Thank you for waiting & believing. “Songs For Women, Free Game For N*****” Friday 2/24 🌹 @loverecords.”

She was inspired by Diddy’s muses

All musicians have artists they look up to and Jozzy is no different! “Doing this project, I was inspired by all the artists that Diddy’s worked with from Total, to 112, to Carl Thomas,” she told Revolt. “One of my favorite songs on the project, “Replay,” was trying to embody Carl Thomas. He just did a really good job at writing songs for women, like “Summer Rain” and even “I Wish I Never Met Her.” If you look at 112, “Peaches and Cream” and “Anywhere.” They made songs that women could sing with their tongues out and eyes closed.”