Josh Dobbs: 5 Things About NFL Star Spotted With ‘The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss After Pete Weber Breakup

Hannah Ann Sluss may not have found love on ‘The Bachelor’ but it looks like she’s having better luck with NFL star Josh Dobbs. Here’s 5 things to know about him!

The Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss and NFL quarterback Josh Dobbs — who were spotted together at a basketball game in Tennessee — have been described as the power couple Knoxville deserves! The duo, who both have strong ties to the city, were seen cozying up after a Tennessee Volunteers game — and fans can’t deal! Hannah wasn’t hiding the fact she was hanging out with Josh, posting a picture of herself standing between Josh and former football player Todd Kelly Jr. to her Instagram Story on Feb. 29 alongside the caption, “We go way back.” It’s not known whether the adorable duo actually knew each other before finding fame. Either way, we’re here for it!

Hannah emerged a fan-favorite from the reality dating series, and was understandably annoyed at Peter Weber for the way he handled their engagement and breakup on The Bachelor. She took to Instagram following the live finale on March 10 to reveal her final thoughts, posting a photo of herself with pilot’s goggles on her shoulder. “Flyin’ solo,” Hannah Ann wrote. “No turbulence accepted. PERIOD.” The comments section was immediately flooded with supportive messages for Hannah Ann, as fans told her to keep her head up and assured her that she’ll find a better man than Peter anyway.

Perhaps Josh is her knight in shining armor? Here’s 5 things to know about the NFL quarterback!

1. Josh was spotted with Hannah at a basketball game at his alma mater. The duo first sparked dating rumors when they attended a Tennessee Volunteers basketball game against the Florida Gators on Feb. 29. They reportedly hung out after the final buzzer, too. They were spotted together at a local bar playing pool, where Josh was pictured wrapping his arms around the 23-year-old Tennessee native. Too cute!

2. He has strong ties to Tennessee. Although Josh was born and raised in Georgia, he is considered a hometown hero to many in Knoxville — which is also Hannah’s hometown. He moved to the state in 2013 to attend the University of Tennessee where he was the star of the football team.

3. Josh was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft. After graduating from the University of Tennessee, Josh was drafted into the NFL. After attending the NFL Scouting Combine, he was ranked the seventh best quarterback in the draft by ESPN. He was was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and played for that team until he was traded to the Florida-based Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.

4. He excelled in academics. While in school, Josh majored in aerospace engineering and won the Torchbearer Award in 2017, which is the highest honor an undergraduate student can receive at the University of Tennessee for academic excellence and work in the community. He also maintained a 4.0 average.

5. Fans are divided over Josh and Hannah as a couple. Although fans now know that Hannah’s heart was broken on The Bachelor by Peter Weber, some followers raised concerns over the fact the duo would be in a long-distance relationship. Nevertheless, others were super supportive. “Hannah Ann couldn’t get a pilot, so she leveled up and got an astronaut,” one person tweeted, while another wrote, “Be with Josh Dobbs, Hannah Ann! #TheBachelor.”