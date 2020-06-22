Jessica Clarke: 5 Things To Know About Ben Higgins’ Fiancee 4 Years After He Was On ‘The Bachelor’

It’s been more than four years since Ben Higgins’ season of ‘The Bachelor’ aired in 2016, but he’s finally found ‘the one’ in his now-fiancee, Jessica Clarke.

Ben Higgins‘ season of The Bachelor will be recapped during the June 22 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! Of course, Ben has come a long way since proposing to Lauren Bushnell during the show’s finale. The two split in 2018, and Lauren has since gotten married to Chris Lane. However, Ben has also found someone new, and is currently engaged to Jessica Clarke. Here’s more to know about the 25-year-old!

1. How did she meet Ben? Ben and Jessica met back in 2018, when he took a shot and slid into her Direct Messages on Instagram. His bold move worked, and the two quietly started dating that year. However, Ben did not go public with their relationship until Feb. 2019. He proposed to Jessica in March 2020.

2. She’s a college graduate. Jessica attended the University of Mississippi. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Integrated Marketing and Communications in 2018.

3. She’s very athletic. Jessica was on the track & field and cross country teams in college. She also competed on the swim team in high school, and set a course record for cross country when she was a senior in high school. Jessica’s goal is to be a nutritionist for pro sports teams, according to her student athlete bio.

4. What does she do? Jessica works as a Key Account Manager at Valet Energy in Nashville. She’s held the position since 2018. She previously worked as a Community Liaison for Sitterbank, as well as a Sales Associate for Memphis Communications Corporation.

5. She wants kids with Ben. Ben recently opened up about having children with Jessica in an interview with Us Weekly. He also revealed that they’re “very interested” in adoption. “I definitely am excited about the idea of adopting,” he explained. “So if that means we have two adopted kids, if that means we have three adopted kids, if that means we have kids that are biologically ours…I don’t know yet. But we definitely want a family.”