Jamie Lopez: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Super Sized Salon’ Star Dead At 37

Jamie Lopez, the star of Super Sized Salon, has died at the age of 37. The creator of Babydoll Beauty Couture passed away of heart complications over the weekend after being in a hospital in Las Vegas, NV, according to TMZ. Her death was also announced on the official Babydoll Beauty Couture Instagram page on Dec. 19.

“On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez,” the caption for the post, which featured a photo of Jamie, read. “We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. Further details and arrangements will be announced soon. We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace. Please keep our Babydoll family & team lifted in your hearts and prayers.”

“We’d like to thank the staff & crew of @matadorcontent & @wetv for all their continuous support in this difficult time. Sincerely, – Team Jamie,” the caption concluded.

Find out more about Jamie and the impressive mark she left on the world below.

Jamie designed her salon while confined to her bed.

The inspirational star once weighed 846 lbs. but stayed determined to start her dream salon, which was founded to service plus-size women, before she lost weight. The WE TV show, Super Sized Salon, followed the creation of the Las Vegas salon and her weight loss journey, which led to her impressively losing 400 lbs. It also documented the memorable moment she was able to first step into the salon.

She was reportedly about to begin filming season 2 of Super Sized Salon.

After a successful season one, the influencer gained many followers, including other plus size women who she inspired, and was set to continue the story with the second season, TMZ reported. The first season debuted in July 2022 on WE TV and made a lasting impression since it was one of the first of its kind. It put a spotlight on the salon’s staff as well as the customers.

Jamie started her beauty career as a makeup artist and struggled with discrimination.

“I started off as a makeup artist and was highly discriminated against for being a plus-size woman,” Jamie told Yahoo Beauty in 2017. “I was inspired by there being no place I could get my nails or hair done in Vegas that would accommodate my needs as a plus-size woman, and I decided it was time to make some changes for the plus-size women of the world. It makes me very upset to be mistreated because of my size, and not have a place where I can get beautiful. When women walk away from getting services done at my salon, I want them to feel beautiful, confident, and sexy.”

June “Mama June” Shannon was a fan of Jamie’s salon.

The fellow reality star appeared on the first season of Super Sized Salon with her two daughters. She got a makeover that included hairstyling at the salon and bonded with Jamie over going through pain in the show’s fourth episode. “I’m driven off of pain,” Jamie told Mama June at the time. “It’s more so, pain of my boyfriend cheating on me when I needed him the most and me being left for dead with nobody — my family didn’t even come visit me.”

“I know how it is sometimes, being in pain,” Mama June responded. “But I get it, you want to put hope in it.”

She was considering getting gastric sleeve surgery to help her lose more weight.

In an episode of Super Sized Salon, Jamie and Mama June talked about her weight loss options and she admitted she was thinking of going through the gastric sleeve surgery, aka a gastrectomy, to further her weight loss. Gastric sleeve surgery works by removing a large part of your stomach and leaving behind a narrow “sleeve,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“When I did look into it, they said I have to be under 500 lbs., which I have reached,” she told Mama June in a clip from the episode, which can be seen here. “Right now I’m just kind of like, should I keep going on my own or should I get the sleeve?” she added.