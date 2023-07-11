Jada Star: 5 Things To Know About Dolly Parton’s Niece On ‘Claim To Fame’ (Exclusive)

Jada Star , a.k.a. Jane, was eliminated during the July 10 episode.

The Claim To Fame game is getting dicier by the minute. The July 10 episode ended with Jane as the guesser, and she chose Chris as her target. With so many clues, she was convinced he was related to Elvis Presley. In a shocking twist, Jane was wrong and had to reveal her identity: she’s Dolly Parton’s niece, Jada Star.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jada about having the legendary country singer as her aunt and how Dolly has inspired her in every aspect of her life. Jada also revealed how she would have changed her strategy on Claim To Fame if she had the chance. Here’s everything you need to know about Jada.

Jada felt ‘relief’ when she was eliminated.

Since Jada was wrong when she guessed Chris’ identity, she had to reveal her claim to fame. Jada told HollywoodLife that she felt “relief” when she was incorrect with her guess.

“I was still so busted up over how sad and hurt Travis [Tyson] was when he left the house,” Jada said. “And I thought, ‘Oh no. If I’m really good at this, I will have to participate and something like that 10 more times. That sounds just awful.’ It kind of felt a little bit of a relief. I felt very terrible for pulling him up there because I did love him so much and trust him so much and I felt like we were allies. But I had one physical clue in my hand, and I had to try to go with that the best I could. He understands now for sure, but in the moment, I just felt like I was the worst human on Earth. So when it said wrong, I was like, ‘Okay, that’s good actually.'”

Dolly sent in a special message on Claim To Fame to send love to her niece. Jada told her fellow contestants that her beloved aunt is “exactly” who she appears to be. “I see that she is this celestial being of light and love and just what it does for people. She’s always that. She’s always been that, whether it’s on this global scale with you guys or whether it’s sitting with me when I was little and letting me try on her shoes. She’s the most wonderful person,” Jada gushed to HollywoodLife.

Jada also noted that Dolly inspires her in “every way possible.” She continued, “She’s very much a mother figure to me and other people in my family too, so I’m not trying to take any of the credit. She loves all of us the same. She is a mother figure. She’s the best aunt you could possibly have to run to. She is your biggest cheerleader. She is a person that will 100% call you onto the carpet when you’re not acting right. The worst thing in the world is when Dolly Parton is like, I’m not mad, I’m just disappointed.”

Dolly is ‘supportive’ of her music career.

Jada has followed in her aunt’s footsteps in the music industry. She’s a talented singer/songwriter. Jada worked at Dollywood for years and has a musical partner named Barry J. Jada told HollywoodLife that Dolly has been “really supportive and so kind and so encouraging. She’s always got the best advice. She just tells you to write what I feel and what I’ve experienced, and that’s what I do.”

Jada added, “I hope that my music will help other people feel like they’re heard and like someone else knows what it’s like to go through things with them. I don’t want anyone to ever feel like they have to go through anything bad alone. Music helps us kind of connect with each other that way.”

Jada is releasing her first solo single.

Jada has dropped her first solo single “Keeper Of My Heart.” It’s available on Apple Music, Spotify, and more. She’s “excited” to release her “first solo project.” Jada has also collaborated on a “really fun” song she wrote for Claim To Fame co-host Franklin Jonas.

Jada is married.

Jada is married to Bryan Roberts. The couple celebrated their 11-year wedding anniversary in May 2023.