Travis Tyson: 5 Things To Know About Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Son On ‘Claim To Fame’

The guessing is getting even more intense on Claim To Fame. The July 3 episode featured another epic reveal, and this week Travis Tyson was sent home. The 22-year-old was revealed to be the son of renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

So, who is Travis Tyson? What went down on Claim To Fame? HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Travis.

Gabriel had a hunch and went for it in the second episode of Claim To Fame season 2. Gabriel chose Travis as his target for the guess-off. He managed to stay in the competition after guessing Travis’ claim to fame and exposing his identity. Travis confirmed that Neil deGrasse Tyson is his father, and Neil even sent in a special video.

“Travis, both your mother and I are proud of you. We’ll see you back at the ranch,” Neil said. Travis added, “It’s not every day you get to meet a famous scientist. He brings knowledge to people, brings them new facts, and brings the universe down to Earth, and we can all come out of this a little bit brighter.”

Travis is the youngest child of Neil deGrasse Tyson and his wife, Alice Young. Travis has an older sister named Miranda. Neil and Alice have been married since 1988.

Franklin Jonas praised Travis’ father on Claim To Fame.

Before Travis left the Claim To Fame house after his elimination, Franklin Jonas took the opportunity to tell Travis just how much he admires his father. “Your father is a personal hero of mine. I always wanted to study astrophysics as a result of your father’s work,” Franklin said. “It is an incredible honor.”

Travis appeared on Family Feud.

Travis was just a teenager when he appeared on Family Feud with his father, mother, sister, and his father’s cousin, Monique Fortune. The Tyson family faced off against Rick Fox’s family in the 2017 episode.

Travis was the second person eliminated in Claim to Fame season 2.

Travis’ elimination comes one week after Carly Reeves was axed in the season 2 premiere. Carly’s identity as Tom Hanks’ niece was revealed in a jaw-dropping guess-off. Each week, a new celebrity relative’s identity will be uncovered.