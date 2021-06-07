Jacob Mayo: 5 Things To Know About Bella Robertson’s Husband After Their Wedding

Bella Robertson has tied the knot with fiance Jacob Mayo. The couple married just 7 months after getting engaged. So, who is Jacob Mayo? Here’s what you should know about Bella’s husband.

There’s a new member of the Robertson family to welcome into the fold. Jacob Mayo and Bella Robertson, 18, married in front of family and friends on June 5. Bella is the youngest daughter of Duck Dynasty’s Willie and Korie Robertson.

Jacob and Bella are head over heels in love. After only dating a handful of months, the young couple got engaged. And now they’re married! HollywoodLife has 5 key things you need to know about Jacob.

1. Jacob proposed to Bella in November 2020.

Jacob popped the question to Bella on November 27, 2020, after 6 months of dating. He proposed in a Louisiana barn that he had intimately decorated for the special occasion. He had Bella walk in blindfolded and then had a picnic set up, complete with lit candles and flowers.

2. He plays baseball.

Jacob has posted several Instagram photos and videos of himself on the baseball field. He’s a catcher. He’s currently a member of Mississippi Delta Community College’s baseball team.

3. Jacob says Bella is his ‘best friend.’

When Jacob posted about his engagement to Bella, he wrote a long Instagram message about his love. “Bella is many things to me,” Jacob’s message began. “She is my best friend. She is the person I can lean on in any problem with no judgment. But with the honest truth when I’m acting out. She loves Jesus. She holds me to a higher standard that she doesn’t let waver. She unconditionally loves me whether I’m doing what she likes or the opposite side of the spectrum. She’s the one for me forever. She’s my everything. I thank God for her.”

4. Jacob has a thrift store.

He appears to run an Instagram clothing store called General Vintage. The Instagram bio for the store says it’s the “best of thrift.” Both Jacob and Bella have modeled items on the page.

5. He enjoys hunting.

Jacob has shared his love of hunting on Instagram. He recently went hunting before his wedding and posed for photos with deer he’d shot. “A trip to remember out in hill country texas,” he wrote.