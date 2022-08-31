Ismael Cruz Córdova: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Series Star

Amazon Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the most expensive television series ever made. So it’s no surprise that the show features an all-star cast which includes Puerto Rican actor Ismael Cruz Córdova. Ismael, 35, plays Arondir, a Silvan Elf with a forbidden love for the human healer Bronwyn. Here is everything you need to know about Ismael.

Ismael was born in Puerto Rico.

Ismael was born in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico, which is floated in the Central Mountain Range of the Caribbean island. At age 15, Ismael started pursuing an acting career and landed local gigs, while also joining his High School Drama Club. He moved to New York City and studied at NYU before his career really took off.

He was on ‘Sesame Street’.

From 2013 to 2015, Ismael played Armando “Mando” on Sesame Street. Mando was described as an energetic Puerto Rican Latino writer and techie who loves his gadgets,” according to his official description from the children’s show. Ismael was cast in Sesame Street through an open call for Hispanic Americans.

Ismael has appeared in a few hit TV shows.

Ismael has some experience being on popular shows prior to Lord of the Rings. He had recurring roles on both The Good Wife and Ray Donovan. He was also in the main cast for season 3 of the Epix drama series Berlin Station. Most recently, Ismael appeared in the first season of The Mandalorian as Qin, a purple-skinned Twi’lek who was held captive on a New Republic prison ship.

He’s close with his family.

Ismael has a close bond with his sister, De. The actor posted a sweet Instagram video for his sister’s birthday where he revealed that she’s pregnant. “Happy birthday to my dear sister who’s there for me every step of the way!” Ismael wrote. In the footage, which was played to Bruno Mars‘ “Count on Me”, the soon-to-be uncle sweetly kissed De’s baby bump.

His next role is a crime thriller movie.

Ismael has already wrapped filming his next acting project. He’s starring in Finestkind, a crime thriller drama film that also features Tommy Lee Jones, Ben Foster, and Jenna Ortega. Ismael is playing a character named Costa. The film will be released on Paramount+.