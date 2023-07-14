Hannah Brooke: 5 Things To Know About The Gorgeous ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Season 5 Contestant

Hannah is one of the singles of Too Hot To Handle season 5.

A new season of Too Hot To Handle has arrived to steam up the summer, and Hannah Brooke Sanders is among the very attractive cast members of season 5. She made quite the splash in the season 5 premiere and has struck up a connection with Louis Russell.

The season is just getting started, with Netflix rolling out new episodes in the weeks to come. So, will Hannah and Louis’ connection deepen, or will Hannah turn her attention to someone else? For now, HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Hannah.

Hannah is from Los Angeles.

During her introduction, Hannah says she is the “epitome of a California girl.” She is based out of Los Angeles. She has a sister named Sarah Sanders.

Hannah launched her fitness app in August 2022. She has been involved in personal training for several years. “I grew up an athlete, running track and playing volleyball and began to grow my knowledge in weight lifting. I started my fitness journey in order to grow my body and have come a very long way in creating my ideal body inside and out,” she wrote on her app.

Hannah likes to be “half-naked” all the time.

Hannah reveals in her her introduction video that she likes to wear bikinis that are like “literal dental floss.” She certainly fits right in on Too Hot To Handle! Hannah admits she “wants to be half-naked all the time.”

Hannah released her debut single “Ready” in 2021. She has “used constant collaboration and experimental sound exploration” to find her “signature sound,” according to her Spotify bio.

Hannah is a TikTok star.

Hannah was a social media sensation before Too Hot To Handle. She has over 919,000 followers on TikTok and over 7 million likes. Two of her videos, one of which includes Hannah strutting through the snow in a bikini, have over 2 million views each.