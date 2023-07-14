Ꭼlys Hutchinson: 5 Things To Know About The Sexy Swiss Contestant On ‘Too Hot To Handle’

Elys is from Switzerland.

Elys is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle season 5.

Elys found herself in a love triangle right away.

Too Hot To Handle season 5 is officially underway, and fans have been introduced to the new sexy singles. One of the breakout stars of the season so far is Elys Hutchinson. The 23-year-old stunning beauty from Lausanne, Switzerland, got caught up in a love triangle of sorts in the first 4 episodes.

So, who is Elys Hutchinson? She’s turning up the heat on Too Hot To Handle, but she keeps it cool with her day job. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Elys as the season continues.

Elys is a ski instructor.

Elys reveals in the season 5 premiere that she is a ski instructor in Switzerland. She admits she’s a “total adrenaline junkie.” Elys started skiing when she was just 3 months old.

Elys has a tongue tattoo.

Elys points out that she has a “couple tattoos,” including a tongue tattoo. The ink reads “duck off.” She shows off the wild tat in the first episode of season 5.

Elys breaks the rules on the first night.

Elys and Hunter LoNigro hit it off right away when season 5 begins. As we all know, these sexy singles are not supposed to engage in any physical intimacy during their stay. Elys and Hunter break the rules after sleeping in the same bed the first night, costing the whole group money. They just can’t keep their hands off each other and kiss.

Elys is initially torn between Hunter and Alex.

Elys discovers she has chemistry with both Hunter and Alex Snell, but she decides to pursue Hunter first. However, Elys and Alex just can’t deny their attraction to one another on multiple levels. “Hunter physically really makes me horny, but his chat isn’t the best. A part of me still really wants to talk to Alex. We just click,” Elys says in the third episode.

Lana sends Elys on a date with Hunter. If they don’t have a connection, Lana says she’ll intervene. In the middle of the date, Alex is told that Elys wants him to replace Hunter on the date. Elys and Alex finally address their feelings and admit they like each other. They return to the villa and announce that they will be sharing a bed together from now on.

Elys is a model.

Elys started modeling when she was just 13 years old, she revealed in a 2014 interview. She was told from a young age that she should pursue modeling. Elys modeled for a Nautica campaign that was released in 2022.