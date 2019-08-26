Haley Ferguson: 5 Things To Know About The Blonde Beauty Ready To Shake Up ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

It’s been two years since Haley Ferguson last hit the beach on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ and she’s back for another shot at love during season six!

Haley Ferguson is a Bachelor Nation fan-favorite, and she’s arriving to shake things up during the Aug. 26 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. Previews for the episode show Haley hitting it off with John Paul Jones, who has been on the show since week one. The two go on a date and things appear to get VERY steamy. Haley is certainly no stranger to Bachelor Nation, and here’s more to know about her:

1. She’s a twin sister. Perhaps the most important thing to know about Haley is that she has a twin, Emily Ferguson. The two have appeared on all of their Bachelor Nation shows together. However, this time around, Haley is flying solo in Paradise, as Emily is in a relationship already — she’s dating hockey player, William Karlsson. Of course, she’s rooting for her twin sis to find HER true love now, as well.

2. When was she first on ‘The Bachelor’? Haley first appeared on The Bachelor during season 20, Ben Higgins’ season. She was eliminated during week four, while Emily made it all the way to week 7.

3. She’s been on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ twice already. Haley was on season three of Bachelor in Paradise. She and Emily were able to avoid elimination as long as ONE of them got a rose, even if the other didn’t. Unfortunately, neither of them formed any connections, and they both quit the show during week four. They returned for season four, but stirred up a lot of drama during their brief time on the show, and wound up quitting in week four.

4. She’s been on another reality show. After failing to find love in Paradise, Haley and Emily starred on one season of the Freeform show Happily Ever After. The show followed them as they navigated their lives and dating in the real world.

5. She’s a pilates instructor. Haley is certified to teach pilates and teaches classes at Core Pilates in Las Vegas.