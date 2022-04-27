Hai Giang: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Survivor’ Season 42 Contestant

Hai Giang is making a case for himself to be named the sole Survivor on the show’s 42nd season! Before the merge, Hai single-handedly controlled one of the biggest votes of the season, saving his ally, Lydia Meredith, and making sure his tribe voted out the person he wanted. However, at the merge, he took a step back as Omar Zaheer controlled the vote. It ultimately led to Lydia getting voted out, but secured Hai’s place in the main post-merge alliance. As Hai continues to run his game, learn more about him here:

1. What Does Hai Giang Do?

Hai works as a Data Scientist in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is actually the first person in his family to graduate from college, and was the youngest associate director of analytics at his company by the age of 27. Hai’s official position is the Director of Marketing Analytics at Bully Pulpit Interactive (BPI).

2. Hai Was Born In Vietnam

Hai came to the United States with his parents when he was a child, but he was born in Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam. In his Survivor bio, he revealed that his mom was just 23 years old when the family came to the States. “I grew up in extreme poverty,” Hai admitted. “My family and I have very comfortable lives today, but we’ve had to hustle and fight for the past two decades to improve our socio-economic class. We started in a one-bedroom apartment, shared with another family. My parents both worked seven days a week to provide for us, so I was often left alone to fend for myself from the age of eight.”

3. Growing Up Poor Led Hai To ‘Survivor’

Due to being left on his own so often from a young age, Hai began to find solace in watching Survivor on television. “For better or worse, I was raised in front of a television,” he told Parade. “And Survivor was at the forefront of my childhood development, as weird as that sounds.” Because of what he saw on television — from the show, to the diverse contestants and communities — Hai had a “lifelong dream” of being on Survivor. Now, he’s fulfilling it!

4. Hai Is In A Relationship

Hai is in a relationship with his partner, whose name is Caleb. In January 2022, the two celebrated their five year anniversary. They own a home together, as well. Hai credits Caleb with giving him the best advice he received for Survivor. “I love him, but living in a studio apartment with him during a pandemic was really rough,” Hai admitted. “I butted heads a lot with my partner because we both had to work from home all of a sudden. As a result, I had to do a lot of listening. So just learning through active listening was the best advice that I received prior to coming on the show.”

5. Where Did Hai Go To College?

Hai attended Georgia State University. He worked at various companies before landing at Bully Pulpit Interactive in Nov. 2021. Hai was 29 years old at the time he played Survivor.