Hagen Mills: 5 Things To Know About ‘Baskets’ Star, 29, Who Died In Murder-Suicide

Actor Hagen Mills died in Kentucky on May 19 following an attempted murder-suicide. Here are five things you should know about the young ‘Baskets’ star.

Hagen Mills has died at the age of 29 following an attempted murder-suicide on May 19 in Mayfield, KY, according to the Mayfield Police Department. Police responded to a 911 call at approximately 5:45pm ET saying that a woman had been shot. They were met at the residence by Erica Price, 34, who had been shot in the arm and chest, reportedly by Hagen; she remains in the hospital in stable condition. Police discovered Hagen inside the residence, dead of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. Here are five things you should know about Hagen Mills.

1) Hagen was an actor known for a number of small roles on TV. Hagen’s most famous appearance was on a 2016 episode of the series Baskets, which starred actor Zach Galifianakis and lasted four seasons on FX. Hagen appeared in the season one episode “Renoir” in which he played a character named Lucky. Following his appearance in the series, he went on to appear in a 2016 episode of the show Swedish Dicks and in the 2020 film Star Light.

2) Before Baskets he appeared in a number of short films. Hagen got his start in 2011 by appearing in the short film Magazine Money. He also starred in the short film A Standard Story that same year, as well as a project called Remnant in 2012. The next year he appeared in the feature film Ashley alongside noted actor Michael Madsen.

3) He split time between Mayfield, Kentucky and Hollywood. Hagen did live in Hollywood, where he would work, find new job opportunities, and more. He did, however, have a home in Mayfield, where the murder-suicide that claimed his life and injured one woman took place.

4) Hagen had not been active on social media for quite some time. The actor’s Instagram account is currently set to private, with roughly 980 followers and 635 posts. His Twitter account, which had only 147 followers, had not been used since February 2017, when he posted a link to his Instagram with the caption, “I’m just an ignorant country boy, but i did find out that works.”

5) He is survived by his four-year-old daughter. The actor had one child, a four-year-old girl, whose name is not public.