‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Gerald Castillo Dead at 90: 5 Things To Know About Beloved Star

Actor Gerald Castillo, known for his appearances in Saved By the Bell, General Hospital, Dallas, and more, died on May 4 at the age of 90 in his Houston home. “Many of the actors he worked with remember him as a charismatic and insightful director who would jingle the change in his pocket while he pondered a scene, then leap onto the stage to work out the blocking or whisper in an actor’s ear,” his wife of 36 years, Danya Quinn-Castillo, said in a statement, per Variety. “He was revered for providing the support and guidance that allowed actors to fully develop their characters on stage.”

Gerald’s first professional acting gig came in 1978 in an episode of the television series, What Really Happened to the Class of ’65? He had just under 50 credits on his IMDb page when he retired in 2012 and moved to Texas. Learn more about Gerald Castillo below.

Gerald Began His Career As A Stage Actor

Gerald was born (along with his twin brother, Bernie!) in Chicago on Dec. 23, 1932, according to Variety. He had an interest in performing and studied acting and stage direction at Chicago’s Goodman Theater in the 1960s. He saw some success in theater and even acted across America with some notable stars, such as James Broderick (the father of Matthew Broderick), Jeanne Crain, Sherman Hemsley, Rita Moreno, and Jessica Tandy.

Gerald moved to Los Angeles to pursue film and television after Sherman, known for playing George Jefferson in The Jeffersons, suggested it. The Jeffersons ended up being one of his first acting gigs, although he had minor roles in the show.

Gerald Became Known For Playing The ‘Tough Guy’

Many of Gerald’d roles had him playing a hard-edged, “tough guy”, per The Hollywood Reporter. One of his best-known roles was playing Major Slater, the father of Mario Lopez’s A.C. Slater, in two episodes of Saved by the Bell.

Gerald Had One Child

Gerald had one child — a daughter named Lisa — from his first marriage. Unfortunately she died a year before him n 2022.

Gerald Was A Great-Grandfather

The actor is survived by his wife and his daughter, Lisa’s, children: Brian Palmere and Stephanie Palmere. He also had a great-grandson named Allen Palmere. His twin brother, Bernie lives on as well.

Gerald Acted In Several Movies

In addition to landing roles in TV series, Gerald appeared in numerous films, including 1987’s Death Wish IV, 1989’s Kinjite, 1990’s Delta Force II, 1994’s State of Emergency, and more. His last acting roles were in 2009’s 2084 and 2012s Troubled Child.