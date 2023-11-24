Figgy Figueroa: Meet the ‘Survivor’ Alum Competing on ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

Image Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Survivor fans might recognize one of the 465 contestants on Squid Game: The Challenge. Jessica “Figgy” Figueroa from season 33 of Survivor, Millennials Vs. Gen X, is on Netflix’s new reality series inspired by its scripted Emmy Award-winning show. Figgy and 464 other people are competing to win $4.56 million, the largest single cash prize in game show history. Figgy didn’t win Survivor, but maybe she’ll have better luck on Squid Game: The Challenge.

Keep reading to learn more about Figgy.

Figgy is on Squid Game: The Challenge.

Figgy was revealed to be a cast member on Squid Game: The Challenge when the first five episodes dropped on Netflix November 22. The 30-year-old spoke to Entertainment Weekly about how she got casted on the new show.

“One of my fiancé’s coworkers sent me, ‘You should apply for this show.’ I was like, ‘Maybe I should. I love the series,’ ” she said. “I am pretty impatient — I reached out to my fiancé, ‘Should I apply for the show’. And didn’t hear back from him in time, so I sent in a 60-second video and I was like, ‘Too late. I sent it in.’ Didn’t think twice about it and I didn’t put too much effort into it either. And now I’m here.”

Figgy was on Survivor.

Figgy competed on Survivor: Millennials Vs. Gen X which aired in the fall of 2016. The season split the cast up into two tribes based on their age, and Figgy, then 23, was on the “Millennials” tribe. Figgy formed a showmance with Taylor Lee Stocker, which made her a target and caused her to be voted out during the sixth episode. Figgy and Taylor briefly dated after the show until Figgy learned that Taylor was having a baby with another woman.

Figgy lives in Tennessee.

Figgy has called Tennessee home since before she did Survivor. She posts about her life in her state on her Instagram.

Figgy is a teacher.

Figgy works as a sixth grade science teacher at a school in Tennessee. She posted a picture of herself in her classroom before the start of the new school year in August 2023, writing, “It’s giving Miss. Frizzle. T-minus 6 days! Ready for year 3 at my favorite place with the best crew.”

Figgy is engaged.

Figgy announced her engagement to boyfriend Austin Dirk on November 2. The couple got engaged while they were on a hike together. Figgy shared photos from the romantic proposal to her Instagram. “Went hiking and found a rock with my person 💍🪨🤍 I can’t wait to marry you!!! 🤗 @austindirks #datsmyfiancé,” she wrote.