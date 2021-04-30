Esme Bianco: 5 Things To Know About ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actress Accusing Marilyn Manson Of Assault

British actress Esme Bianco, who has accused Marilyn Manson of assault, rose to fame as a model before landing a lead role on ‘Game of Thrones’. Here’s 5 things to know about her.

Game of Thrones star Esme Bianco has accused Marilyn Manson of physical and psychological abuse — and now she’s suing him. The British actress is suing the embattled singer for sexual assault, sexual battery, and/or violations of the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act. In documents obtained by HollywoodLife, the 38-year-old claimed that the singer, who was born Brian Warner, raped her “in or around May 2011.” She has been an outspoken advocate against abuse, and hopes her statement will “empower other victims to seek their own small measure of justice.” Here’s 5 things to know about Esme.

1. She has accused Marilyn Manson of physical and psychological abuse.

Esme first met the singer in 2005 through his then-fiancée, Dita Von Teese. He cast her in a film, and despite the project getting delayed, they remained in touch. According to the court docs, he made “his first sexual overtures towards Ms. Bianco” after his divorce from Dita in 2007, by asking for nude photographs on “multiple occasions.” Two years later She was flown to LA for what she believed was the filming of a music video for his song “I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies.” Instead, Ms. Bianco found that there was no crew present and that she was expected to stay at Mr. Warner’s home rather than in the hotel that had been previously booked.” The court docs also claim that she was forced to wear lingerie and was “expected to be on-call 24/7.”

The documents further allege she was only provided with drugs and alcohol — no food — throughout the four day trip, and was “subjected to sleep deprivation”. It was further alleged in the legal filings that, “Ms. Bianco was threatened and physically beaten by Mr. Warner. Mr. Warner repeatedly told Ms. Bianco that he would come to her room and rape her during the night. He threw tantrums where he would destroy camera equipment and throw objects around the room.”

2. They later began a consensual relationship.



In 2011, Esme moved in with “The Dope Show” singer, and he promised to help the British citizen get a US visa. However, she was allegedly subjected to odd, violent behavior, including Manson allegedly chasing her around their home with an axe and cutting her “with a Nazi knife” during sex. He also allegedly raped her in May 2011, and she fled the following month while he was sleeping. The actress later claimed in the docs that she developed PTSD, depression, and panic attacks from the relationship, while her “career and mental health suffered” as a result of the experience.

3. Esme is among multiple women who have accused Marilyn.

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood, and Marilyn’s ex fiance Rose McGowan have also accused him of abuse. Evan Rachel Wood, accused him of “grooming” and “horrifically abusing her as a teenager. “I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail,” she wrote on Instagram in January. Meanwhile, Rose, who was engaged to him in the late 90s said that she “stood by Wood and “other brave women who have come forward.” In her own statement, Esme said she hoped other women would feel “empowered” by her speaking out.

“For far too long my abuser has been left unchecked, enabled by money, fame and an industry that turned a blind eye,” she said in a statement obtained by HL. “Despite the numerous brave women who have spoken out against Marilyn Manson, countless survivors remain silenced, and some of their voices will never be heard. My hope is that by raising mine I will help to stop Brian Warner from shattering any more lives and empower other victims to seek their own small measure of justice.”

4. She starred in ‘Game of Thrones’.

Esme is best known for her starring role on the HBO series Game of Thrones. She portrayed a prostitute named Ros from 2011 to 2013, and seriously impressed the show’s creators. In the original novels, her character only appeared in one scene, however her performance blew the creative team away, and they wrote her into the series. The entire pilot was even reshot after she officially became a series regular, and she went on to have a three-season run.

5. Esme is also a model and dancer.

Prior to her star turn as Ros, Esme was a model. She worked as a lingerie model for brands like Agent Provocateur, and also became known for her dark neo-burlesque acts. One of her best known was her show at the Victoria and Albert Museum where she sang the Rita Hayworth song “Put the Blame on Mame” while on top of a piano.