E.R. Fightmaster: 5 Things To Know About The Non-Binary Actor Playing Kai On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

E.R. Fightmaster is making history. The actor debuted on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ as Dr. Kai Bartley, and they’ve become an instant fan-fave. Here’s what you should know about Fightmaster.

There’s a new doctor — in Minnesota, at least — on Grey’s Anatomy. E.R. Fightmaster joined the long-running medical drama in season 18 as Dr. Kai Bartley. The character has made a couple of appearances already and will be seen again going forward.

E.R.’s casting marks a first for Grey’s Anatomy. This is the first time a non-binary actor has played a doctor on Grey’s Anatomy. From their past TV appearances to their band, here’s what you need to know about E.R. Fightmaster.

1. E.R. will recur on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

E.R. made their first appearance in the second episode of season 18 as Dr. Kai Bartley. Kai, who is also non-binary, is a neuroscientist on Dr. Hamilton’s team in Minnesota. Kai will be working alongside Meredith and Amelia as they attempt to cure Parkinson’s. E.R. has been upped to a recurring role in season 18, Variety reports. E.R. appeared in the October 14 episode and will be in the upcoming November 11 episode.

2. ‘Grey’s isn’t E.R.’s first role on TV.

E.R.’s first TV appearances include two episodes of Tales from the Closet and an episode of Work in Progress in 2019. Before Grey’s Anatomy, they had a 2-season run on the Hulu comedy Shrill as Em, Fran’s love interest.

3. They’re from Ohio.

E.R. hails from Cincinnati, Ohio. They graduated from DePaul University with a Women and Gender Studies degree. They have been a part of The Second City Touring Company and are an alum of Boom Chicago, a comedy troupe, according to their Second City bio.

4. They’re also in a band.

In addition to acting, E.R. is also a member of the band TWIN with Mike Aviles. Their latest single “Santa Clarita” dropped on October 15. E.R. can play the piano and guitar.

5. Fans are already shipping Kai and Amelia.

From the moment Amelia met Kai, fans noticed the chemistry simmering between them. ABC’s description of Dr. Bartley says Kai and Amelia will “bond over their shared love of medicine and the brain.” With Amelia all-in regarding the fight to cure Parkinson’s, she’ll be making trips to Minnesota where Kai is based.