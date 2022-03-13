Emily Faith: 5 Things To Know About The Country Singer Auditioning For ‘Idol’

The next round of singers will perform in front of the ‘American Idol’ judges on March 13, and one of them is Emily Faith. Here’s what you need to know about her.

Emily Faith is bringing her incredible voice in front of the American Idol judges on March 13. She performs for the judges with her guitar. Emily is one of the many Idol hopefuls looking to make a splash in season 20.

So, who is Emily Faith? She is no stranger to music. From her original music to college, HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Emily.

1. Emily is a contemporary Christian singer.

Emily has dabbled in multiple genres but is passionate about the contemporary Christian country space. “While I loved pop and it was fun, I did not want to lose my roots,” Emily said on her website. “That’s why I wanted to bring country into the Christian music I was making and combine the two genres,” Emily emphasizes, explaining the heart behind her forthcoming projects. “It’s been a really awesome journey – finding the perfect mix between country and Christian. I hope it connects with people while staying true to who I am.”

2. Emily is from Oklahoma.

Emily grew up in Kingfisher, Oklahoma. She currently attends the University of Oklahoma and is a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. Emily was crowned Miss Tulsa 2022 in September 2021.

3. Emily has released her own music.

Emily has released several songs over the years. Her latest single is “Rebel (Remix).” Emily’s song “When I Met Jesus” has nearly 50,000 streams on Spotify.

4. Emily is passionate about helping her community.

In addition to her music career, Emily has served as the Children’s Hospital Teen Board President and worked as an advocate for children’s hospitals in Oklahoma, according to her website. She also volunteers as a music teacher in Oklahoma City.

5. Emily was sick right before her audition.

The singer was battling bronchitis and laryngitis right before her audition. “We were like pumping me full of all the vitamins and immunity-booster shots that we could,” Emily told KTUL. “So that was also playing a part in the nerves and just hoping that I was gonna get through it without you know, having a coughing fit.”