‘American Idol’ Preview: Katy Perry Stands On The Judges’ Table & Lip-Syncs Aretha Franklin

There’s never a dull moment on ‘American Idol.’ In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Katy Perry lip-syncs Aretha Franklin’s ‘Respect’ and gets up on the judges’ table to belt it out.

Lionel Richie has his hands full with Katy Perry and Luke Bryan on American Idol. “They put Luke and Katy together with me. I have two kids. I’m the adult in the room,” Lionel says in our EXCLUSIVE video.

During a break from that auditions, Katy gets up out of her seat to lip-sync Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.” She walks around barefoot as she sings the iconic song in front of Luke and Lionel. At one point, Katy gets on top of the judges’ table to continue lip-syncing!

Luke and Katy have so much sibling energy between them. When Luke helps Katy get down from the judges’ table, he acts like he’s struggling. Along with Lionel’s help, Katy gets down from the judges’ table safely.

During these long days of auditions, Lionel is the one reining Luke and Katy in because they are always goofing off. These three judges make quite an unforgettable team. Things never get boring, that’s for sure.

Luke also has an adorable bromance going on with Katy’s fiance Orlando Bloom. During a previous episode, Orlando sent Luke a video message in the midst of Idol auditions. “Get yourself someone that looks at you like Orlando looks at Luke,” Katy joked.

The American Idol season 20 auditions continue on March 13. Lionel, Katy, and Luke’s search for America’s next singing sensation is far from over. The auditions in Los Angeles, Austin, and Nashville will introduce us to some of the greatest new voices.

Another Platinum Ticket will be handed out during the March 13 episode. The first Platinum Ticket of season 20 went to country singer HunterGirl. The second episode of season 20 introduced us to 17-year-old Kenedi Anderson, who received the second Platinum Ticket of the season. The Platinum Tickets allow the contestants who earn them to bypass the first round of Hollywood Week. American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC.