Elijah McCormick: 5 Things To Know About The ‘American Idol’ Standout

Elijah auditioned for American Idol.

Elijah nearly died in a car accident.

Elijah received America’s Platinum Ticket.

Elijah McCormick is going to be one of the contestants to watch during American Idol season 21. The 21-year-old wows the judges with his incredible performance and survival story. Being on American Idol is truly Elijah’s destiny, and he could go very far in the competition.

So, who is Elijah McCormick? His amazing story will move you. From his audition to the car accident that nearly took his life, here’s what you need to know about Elijah.

1. Elijah stuns the judges with his audition.

Elijah performs “Bless The Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts for his American Idol audition. The judges give him a standing ovation and hug him after his performance. Luke Bryan tells Elijah that the last person he saw “approach singing” like that was late American Idol alum, Willie Spence. “That was just one of those moments in my life I will never forget,” Lionel Richie tells Elijah. Elijah gets a “yes” from all 3 judges to go to Hollywood!

2. Elijah almost lost his life in a car accident.

Elijah opens up in his audition about the 2019 car accident that nearly killed him. The accident took place just 3 hours after his high school graduation. He flatlined a total of 9 times as he fought for his life. He spent 79 days in the hospital and had 10 surgeries, including open heart surgery. When he was finally able to speak, his first question to his mom was, “Mama, can I still sing?”

3. Elijah had been signed up for Idol before his accident.

Elijah reveals to the judges that his mom actually signed him up for American Idol prior to his car accident. He had his ID number and everything. Katy Perry remarks that Elijah coming to American Idol was “always meant to be.”

4. Elijah received America’s Platinum Ticket.

In December 2022, Elijah announced on Instagram that he received America’s Platinum Ticket. Elijah beat out Haven Madison and Matt Wilson for the honor. Like the Platinum Tickets given by the judges, Elijah will get to skip the first round of Hollywood Week.

5. Elijah is from North Carolina.

Elijah hails from the small town of Raeford, North Carolina. He was just a mile from his home when he got into a car crash.