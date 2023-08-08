Eduardo Antonio Trevino: 5 Things To Know About The 10-Year-Old Mariachi Sensation On ‘AGT’

Eduardo auditions in the August 8 episode.

Eduardo is from Texas.

Eduardo is a mariachi singer.

America’s Got Talent is saving some of the best acts for the final round of auditions. Eduardo Antonio Trevino will be taking the stage during the August 8 episode to perform for the judges and all of America. At just 10 years old, Eduardo has become a notable mariachi singer.

Eduardo’s life is certainly going to change after his AGT audition. America’s Got Talent may just be the ultimate breakout moment for him. Scroll down to learn more about this singing sensation.

Eduardo started his mariachi journey at 2 years old.

In a March 2023 interview, Eduardo’s father revealed the moment Eduardo was first introduced to mariachi, which is traditional Mexican music. A mariachi band had come to their house to perform, and Eduardo started playing the guitar alongside them. “That’s where we understood that he had a gift for music,” his dad told Localish. In the same interview, Eduardo declared that he really wants to “become a mariachi singer when I grow up.”

Eduardo made his TV debut on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Eduardo performed for Cinco de Mayo during the May 5 edition of Jennifer Hudson’s talk show. A very excited Eduardo said that it was the “first time” he had ever performed on national TV. The 10-year-old admitted that one of his friends actually thinks he’s a rapper and not a mariachi singer. Jennifer gifted the singer with a brand-new guitar at the end of their interview.

Eduardo has already won a coveted mariachi award.

The youngster came in first place in the elementary/middle school category at the 28th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza, which took place in January 2023 in San Antonio. Eduardo had been invited to the competition, which his family deemed the “Super Bowl of mariachi contests.” He received a $250 grant.

Eduardo has been born and raised in Humble, Texas. The 10-year-old recently performed the national anthem at the Houston Astros game in July 2023.

Eduardo’s “idol” is Marita Garza.

Eduardo revealed in his Localish interview that he really became interested in mariachi when he went to see Marita Garza, whom he calls one of his “idols,” perform. “She’s a Catholic minister. She goes around spreading the word of God with her music,” Eduardo said. “She really inspired me to go on and perform myself.”