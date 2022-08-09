Dominique Sharpton: 5 Things About Al Sharpton’s Daughter Who Was Revealed On ‘Claim To Fame’

The tensest guess-off to date went down on the August 8 episode of Claim To Fame. It came down to Kai and Dominique, with Kai guessing that Dominique is related to Rev. Al Sharpton. She was right. Dominique is none other than the daughter of Rev. Al Sharpton.

She didn’t win Claim To Fame, but Dominique is accomplished just like her father. From her personal life to her career, HollywoodLife has rounded up what you need to know about Dominique.

1. Dominique was revealed as Al Sharpton’s daughter on Claim To Fame.

Kai was chosen as the guesser and picked Dominique as the contestant to join her in the guess-off. Kai guessed correctly — after getting a big hint from Logan — that Dominique’s relative is Al Sharpton. After the reveal, Dominique noted in front of her fellow cast members that she’s “Proud of my dad for the important work that he did and for putting his life on the line as he does every day to really make the world a better place. I’m proud of him for being unapologetic in everything that he does, and I’ve tried to carry that on in everything that I do, including being here.”

2. Dominique is married.

Dominique is married to Dr. Marcus Bright. The couple wed in Queens, New York, on October 15, 2017, after a 16-month engagement. Their wedding had 1,000 guests, according to The Knot.

3. Dominique works for National Action Network.

Dominque joined National Action Network in 2008. She helped increased NAN members as the group’s membership director. The organization is a not-for-profit, civil rights organization founded by Dominque’s father.

4. Dominique is the oldest of Al’s two kids.

Al and his now ex-wife Kathy Jordan welcomed Dominique in 1986. The couple also has a second daughter named Ashley.

5. Dominique is also an actress.

Dominique attended The American Musical and Dramatic Academy. She appeared in the musical Showboat in Cape Cod and had an under five in the 2009 film Duplicity. Dominque also co-produced her father’s radio show for a year.