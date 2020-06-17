Devin Brosnan: 5 Things To Know About The Officer Charged With Aggravated Assault In Rayshard Brooks’ Death

Atlanta police officer Devin Brosnan was at the Wendy’s drive-thru where his fired co-worker, Garrett Rolfe, fatally shot Rayshard Brooks. Learn more about Devin’s charges.

Devin Brosnan was one of the responding officers after Rayshard Brooks, a Black man and father, fell asleep at an Atlanta Wendy’s drive-thru. The situation soon a violent turn when the other officer on the scene, Garrett Rolfe, 27, fatally shot at Rayshard three times. While Garrett has been charged with 11 charges (felony murder among them), Brosnan hasn’t evaded consequences either — he has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of violating his oath of office.

Body camera footage revealed the confrontation play out, which has sparked mass outrage amid the Black Lives Matter movement. “Even though Mr. Brooks was slightly impaired, his demeanor during this incident was almost jovial. For 41 minutes and 17 seconds he followed every instruction, he answered the questions. Mr. Brooks never displayed any aggressive behavior during the 41 minutes and 17 seconds,” Fulton County District Attorney Howard Paul said at a news conference after issuing arrest warrants for the two officers, WSB-TV reported on June 17.

Rayshard even offered to walk home to his sister’s house, but one of the officers later tried to put Rayshard in handcuffs and he “grabbed one of the officers’ Tasers and ran away,” WSB-TV added. The DA condemned Garrett’s decision to shoot at Rayshard: “We have also concluded that [Garrett] was aware that the Taser in [Rayshard’s] possession, it was fired twice, and once it’s fired twice it presented no danger to him or to any other persons.” Now, learn more about Devin and what has happened since Rayshard’s sad death:

1. Devin “stood on” Rayshard’s shoulder, according to the DA. The DA criticized the two officers for not immediately providing Rayshard with medical attention right after being shot. “During that 2 minutes and 12 seconds, Officer Rolfe actually kicked Mr. Brooks as he laid on the ground, while he was there fighting for his life. Officer Brosnan actually stood on Mr. Brooks shoulder,” the district attorney said.

2. Devin was placed on administrative duty. This does not mean he has been fired — his duties have simply changed.

3. Devin does not currently plan to testify in court. “He has NOT agreed to be a ‘state’s witness’ or to testify in any court hearing or to plead guilty to any charge,” the officer’s attorney said, per a statement tweeted by MSNBC (see below).

NEW: Attorney for Atlanta Officer Devin Brosnan says he has not agreed to be a state's witness in the death of Rayshard Brooks, contradicting the Fulton County District Attorney. pic.twitter.com/CIqjOEafem — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 17, 2020

4. The officer hasn’t been with the Atlanta Police Department for long. Devin has been in the department for less than two years, according to The New York Times.

5. Prior to working for Atlanta PD, Devin worked on a college campus. He was a campus police officer at Cape Cod Community College, according to Telegram & Gazette (a newspaper based in Massachusetts, where Devin is from).