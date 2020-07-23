Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche: 5 Things To Know About ‘Bad Girls Club’ Alum Dead At 34

Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche, who first shot to fame many years ago on the Oxygen series ‘Bad Girls Club’, has died at the age of 34.

News broke about Demitra Roche’s death courtesy of record producer Vince Valholla, the founder of Valholla Entertainment where she used to work as Vice President of A&R. “I’m at a loss for words,” he tweeted on Wednesday, July 22. “Don’t know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across. She was big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones.” The cause of how she died has not yet been revealed.

Here are 5 things you should know about her:

1: Life Before Reality Television. As mentioned above Demitra had a career in the music industry in the early 2010’s. She spent her recent years working in Human Resources at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek according to her LinkedIn profile.

2: Lights, Camera, Action. Demitra became known internationally when she joined the cast of Bad Girls Club for its 8th season. She was one of the few to make it all the way to the end of the show as many others either voluntarily left or were removed from the house.

3: Very Outspoken. Her social media accounts, especially in recent months, talked about the injustices that black people face in the wake of the deaths of many including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. She also often paid tribute to many historical black figures such as the late Nina Simone and Malcolm X.

4: Her Last Instagram Post. Demitra’s final IG post happened on July 11 where she appeared to be enjoying herself while in Miami. She shared a video of her rocking out to a track which was followed by a beautiful selfie.

5: She Will Be Missed. Dedications for Demitra have been pouring in since word got out about her passing. Hundreds of fans have repeatedly written “Rest In Peace” on her social media pages along with heart and prayer emojis. Our thoughts go out to Demitra’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.