David Gail: 5 Things to Know About the ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Dead at 58

David Gail, who played roles on Beverly Hills, 90210, Port Charles, and more, has died at the age of 58. The actor’s sister, Katie Colmenares, sadly announced his death on Instagram on Saturday.

“There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me the bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another 💔💖,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and David hugging.

No cause of death has yet been publicly given, but David’s death has already brought out many more tributes from family, friends, and fans on social media. Pete Ferriero, who is the host of the Beverly Hills 90210 Show podcast, also shared the news of David’s death and uploaded clips of some of his guest appearances on the show. “In memory of David Gail. Here are a few stories he shared when he joined the podcast,” the podcast’s official Instagram account wrote over the weekend.

Find out more about David and his legacy below.

David Played Roles on Various Popular Soap Operas & Television Series

After starting off his acting career with small roles on shows like, Growing Pains, Doogie Howser, M.D. and Murder, She Wrote in the early 1990s, David, who was born in Tampa, FL in 1965, went on to play the role of Dr. Joe Scanlon in the General Hospital spinoff, Port Charles, from 1999 until 2000. He also played Stuart Carson, the fiance of Brenda Walsh, played by Shannen Doherty, in Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1991 until 1994, and the role of Dean Collins in the EB drama Savannah from 1996 until 1997.

David also appeared in a handful of films, including Some Girl, Bending All the Rules, and Perfect Opposites.

David Was Known as a ‘Kind Human’

In a comment he left on David’s sister Katie’s Instagram post about his death, podcast host Pete called the late star “a kind human” who was “someone I wish I spoke to more.”

“He was filled of life and incredible stories,” Pete also shared. “I am grateful I got to know. I am so saddened for your loss, and the world’s loss. He was a gift to us all.”

He Was Willing to Reprise His Role of Stuart on ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

During one his appearances on Pete’s podcast, David expressed gratitude for being able to play the role of Stuart after his fellow podcast guests praised his good work on the series. He also said he’d be willing to do it again in the future if an opportunity arose. “Anytime you want to do it again, I’m here,” he said.

David Once Dated ‘Teen Witch’ Star Robyn Lively

He revealed the previous romance while telling a story on Pete’s podcast. He said they dated around “1996/1997” and talked about a time they were visiting New York during a storm. Robyn is best known for her breakout role as Louise Miller in the 1989 film Teen Witch. She has also starred in various other films and television series, including The Karate Kid Part III, Punky Brewster, and Chicago Hope. Robyn’s half-sister Blake Lively is also an actress.

His Last Instagram Post Was in 2018

According to David’s sister Katie, his Instagram was under the name @davidggail and his last post was in March 2018. It featured a smiling photo of him and an adorable little boy that is believed to be his son or other family member. He didn’t include a caption with the post, which can be seen above.