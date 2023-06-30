Darren Drozdov Dead At 54: 5 Things To Know About The Ex-WWE Star

Darren Drozdov (AKA ‘Droz’) was a former WWE star and essayist.

Stars like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson admired him for his work as a wrestler.

Most recently, on Jun. 30, 2023, it was confirmed that Droz had died at the age of 54.

Former WWE star Darren Drozdov (AKA ‘Droz’) has died at the age of 54, his family confirmed on Jun. 30, 2023. “There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now,” the statement read at the time. “We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to everyone. All of his fans, teammates, colleagues, and friends for all the love and support he received over the years.” The late wrestler is said to have died from “natural causes,” according to his family’s note. Amid the somber news of Droz’s passing, here are five things to know about him.

Darren Drozdov Was A Pro Wrestler

As mentioned above, Droz was a famous former WWE star. His career took off in 1998 when he made his official WWE debut, according to TMZ. He famously played under the nickname “Puke” for a while, as he was known to vomit during his prior days in football. Later, he adopted the nickname “Droz” and maintained that nickname throughout his career. He was born on Jul. 4, 1969 in Mays Landing, NJ. The late athlete later went on to attend the University of Maryland where he played football.

He Suffered A Serious Injury In 1999

Sadly, Darren’s career in the WWE was cut short after he suffered a serious neck injury in Oct. 1999. He broke his neck during a match against D’Lo Brown, 52, and was paralyzed following the incident. Droz was paralyzed from the neck down. however, he eventually regained movement in his arms and upper body, per TMZ. Despite regaining some movement, Droz still required a wheelchair to get around for the remainder of his life. The outlet also reported that Droz did not blame D’Lo for the injury and that they even remained pals for many years.

Darren Drozdov Once Played For The NFL

Prior to his time in the WWE, Droz was defensive tackle in the NFL for one season, per his ESPN bio. The site listed his time with the Denver Broncos from 1993 to 1994. Toward the end of his career in football, Droz decided to leave the NFL and become a full-time pro wrestler. TMZ claims that he played for the NFL for three seasons.

Darren Drozdov Died At 54 Years Old

Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Darren Drozdov aka Droz. Sweetheart of a man. Was fortunate to get know him in ECW and then WWE. All good memories! Shared lots of laughs. Rest In Peace Droz. My thoughts and heart go out to his family. pic.twitter.com/13nexou1Kh — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) June 30, 2023

The famous wrestler died on Jun. 30, 2023, as mentioned above. In the statement released by his family, they noted that they were there for Droz throughout “good times and the bad.” They also penned that they provided “unconditional love” to him throughout his life. Darren never got married and did not welcome any children. He was said to be a “devoted son, brother, and friend,” per his family’s obituary on him.

He Was Loved By Many

Man I’m so sorry to hear one of our ring brothers has passed away.

Darren Drozdov aka Droz.

We wrestled on a lot of cards together. Such an awesome dude. Great personality and great wrestling talent. We always talked about football and fishing. Sending love, strength, mana and… — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 30, 2023

Following news of Darren’s passing, many took to social media to publicly mourn him, including actor and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson, 51. “Man I’m so sorry to hear one of our ring brothers has passed away. Darren Drozdov aka Droz. We wrestled on a lot of cards together. Such an awesome dude,” the Moana star wrote via Twitter. “Great personality and great wrestling talent. We always talked about football and fishing. Sending love, strength, mana and light to his family. RIP brother.”

Later, Brian Heffron (AKA ‘The Blue Meanie’), 50, took to Twitter to share a series of photos with Droz to honor his late friend. “Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Darren Drozdov aka Droz. Sweetheart of a man. Was fortunate to get know him in ECW and then WWE,” his caption began. “All good memories! Shared lots of laughs. Rest In Peace Droz. My thoughts and heart go out to his family.”