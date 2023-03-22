Danny Massa: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Survivor’ Contestant & NYC Firefighter

Danny Massa is a contestant on season 44 of ‘Survivor’.

He’s from the Bronx, New York.

He’s a firefighter.

Danny Massa hit the ground running on season 44 of Survivor. The 32-year-old New Yorker found the Hidden Immunity Idol inside the birdcage at the Soka tribe camp, which he’s kept a secret from the other tribemates. Danny also planted the fake idol that was found by Matt Blankinship, who thinks it’s real. Danny is playing the game hard so far and he definitely has what it takes to win the whole thing. Here’s everything you need to know about Danny.

Danny lives in New York.

Danny was born and raised in the Bronx, New York. He grew up around Pelham Bay Park, located in the Northeast corner of the Bronx.

He’s a firefighter.

Danny became a firefighter thanks to his father, Captain Daniel J. Massa, who was part of the firefighting rescue team at the World Trade Center on 9/11. Danny risks his life as a firefighter in New York City every single day. He’s also a member of the FDNY Grappling Team, where he trains future firefighters.

He’s a wellness coach.

Danny is passionate about wellness of the body and the mind. He’s a certified breath coach and a certified group fitness instructor, according to his website, Breath In With Danny. Danny also offers ice bath classes on his website.

He boxes.

Danny started boxing when he was 12 years old, his website states. In boxing matches and mixed martial arts competitions, he holds a record of 10 wins and 4 losses. He’s a member of the FDNY Boxing Bravest, with a 4-0 record.

He’s close with his sister.

Danny talked about his sister, Shannon, in his interview with Parade. Danny said that Shannon’s late husband was a big Survivor fan, and one day Shannon’s kids were watching the show and told Danny that he should be on it. That inspired Danny to apply for the show and he got on. “My sister told me, it was kind of beautiful everything came full circle,” he said.