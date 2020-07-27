5 Things
Cressida Bonas: 5 Things To Know About Prince Harry’s Ex Married To Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Cressida Bonas is a married lady! After secretly tying the knot with handsome fiancé Harry Wentworth-Stanley, here’s what else you should know about Prince Harry’s gorgeous ex.

Congratulations are in order for Cressida Bonas! The actress and model, 31, just revealed that she secretly married her fiancé of one year, Harry Wentworth-Stanley, posing for a stunning photo showing her riding horseback in a wedding dress. Here’s what else you need to know about the socialite, who once famously dated another Harry you may recognize:

1. She dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014. Princess Eugenie introduced Prince Harry to her friend, Cressida, in 2012. While the pair attempted to keep their relationship as private as possible, paparazzi still followed them wherever they went, including on their vacations and at parties. After two years, the pair amicably split in 2014, reportedly because Cressida was overwhelmed by the attention that came with dating a royal. She met her now-husband that same year.

2. She attended Harry’s wedding. Harry and Cressida are thought to have been on good terms since their breakup in 2014. That was proven true when the socialite was spotted in the crowd at St. George’s Chapel during his fairytale wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018. Cressida looked gorgeous, and happy for her ex. Just two years later, she was marrying a Harry of her own!

3. She’s an actress. Cressida’s a veteran of the stage, specializing in musicals. The gifted dancer starred as Daisy Buchanan in the musical version of The Great Gatsby in 2017. In 2015, she starred in a one-woman play, as Laura in An Evening with Lucian Freud. Most recently, she starred in the 2020 film White House Farm.

4. She’s also a model. After starting her acting career, Cressida branched into modeling in 2014. She appeared in the pages of Vanity Fair, photographed by Mario Testino after being included on their International Best Dressed List. She has modeled for Burberry and Mulberry, as well.

5. Her husband has royal connections of their own. Harry’s mother, Clare Mountbatten, was best friends with Princess Diana! Clare was also close to Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie’s mother.

 