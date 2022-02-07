Columbus Short’s Wife: Everything To Know About Aida Abramyan After Alleged Domestic Dispute

Former ‘Scandal’ star Columbus Short was arrested for another alleged domestic dispute involving his wife, Aida Abramyan. Find out more about Aida here.

Columbus Short is in trouble with the law once again. The actor, 39, was arrested Wednesday night (Feb. 2) on domestic violence charges, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that Columbus — best known for his role as Harrison Wright in Scandal — allegedly got physical with his wife, Aida Abramyan, following a “verbal argument” between the two. Police reportedly arrived at a home in California’s San Fernando Valley and Columbus claimed his wife punched him in the face, despite allegedly having no injuries. Aida, however, did have “a minor injury,” according to TMZ. Columbus was subsequently arrested and reportedly spent 12 hours in jail, but was bailed out for $50,000. He has not yet been charged, per TMZ. HollywoodLife has reached out to the authorities for comment.

Columbus addressed the incident in a video that was captured on Instagram by TheShadeRoom. “I asked my wife to leave the home due to my frustration and I grabbed her phone, which I shouldn’t have did. I scratched her hand,” he explained. “The police came here, the detectives were here, it was a whole ridiculous thing. They had to make a decision. They didn’t want to take me, they didn’t want to take her. But they had to make a decision, and based on that scratch, I went to jail. I’m sorry for anyone I let down. I’m grinding, working hard, but my apologies.”

This isn’t Columbus’ first run-in with the law. He was similarly arrested for domestic violence back in 2018 after an incident involving Aida. Columbus pleaded no contest to the charges and spent 34 days in jail of his original 1-year sentence, per TMZ. He was also reportedly sentenced to 36 months probation and domestic violence education. Four years prior, Columbus was reportedly charged with a felony battery after punching a man during a bar fight. He performed 30 hours of community service and was placed on probation for the 2014 incident.

Fans are familiar with Columbus from his acting roles in Scandal and the films Stomp the Yard, Cadillac Records, and The Losers. Aida, however, is relatively unknown to the public. Here’s everything you need to know about Aida Abramyan.

Aida’s relationship with Columbus.

Aida and Columbus were dating on-and-off for years before they announced their engagement in August 2016. At the time, Aida was four months pregnant with their first child. The couple tied the knot in December of that year. In Sept. 2021, Aida shared a sweet Instagram tribute on her husband’s 39th birthday. She wrote, “You’re an extraordinary human…plain and simple…carefree spirit yet mindful, superhuman yet humble, torn from life’s hurdles but still hopeful, exhausted but still fighting that good fight (authentically)…and to still believe in the power of goodness despite it all…one of the many things I admire most about you. I want you to know babe, that you can go slay these dragons and know that I’ll hold you down, always!”

Aida has 2 children.

Aida shares two sons with Columbus. Their older son, Denzel, was born in early 2017, while their younger son was born in June 2020. Aida often shares the cutest photos of their family of four to her Instagram feed.

What is Aida’s job?

Aida is an entertainment publicist and runs the Luxe Creative Agency, according to her IG bio. Luxe Creative Agency is an entertainment PR and marketing communications agency that connects brand with media, consumers, and influencers, its website states. The company’s clients include Columbus, Will.i.am, and the Rock in Rio Fest. The agency has worked with several films like Olympus Has Fallen, All Things Fall Apart, The Expendables and The Expendables 2, The Big Wedding, and True to the Game.

Aida is not Columbus’ first wife.

Columbus was married twice before Aida. His first wife was Brandi Short, and they were married from 2001 to 2003. They share one son. Columbus’ second wife was actress and dancer Tanee McCall, 40. They got married in 2005 and Tanee filed for divorce twice — first in Sept. 2013, and then in April 2014 — before they finally split. Columbus and Tanee share daughter Ayala, 10.