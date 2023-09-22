Colin Woodell: 5 Things to Know About the Hunky Star of the ‘John Wick’ Prequel ‘The Continental’

Image Credit: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Colin Woodell stars as Winston Scott in The Continental.

Colin rose to fame on The Originals.

Colin is engaged.

There’s a new leading man in the John Wick world. Colin Woodell stars in The Continental: From the World of John Wick. The three-part event premiered September 22 on Peacock.

With his Continental role, the 31-year-old has firmly cemented his leading man status in Hollywood. Colin has been acting for over a decade, but this is his true breakout moment. From his relationship status to his family, scroll down to learn more about Colin.

Colin Plays Young Winston Scott in The Continental.

Colin plays a younger version of Winston Scott, the character Ian McShane plays in Keanu Reeves’ John Wick films. The limited series is Winston Scott’s origin story and takes place in 1970s New York City. Winston’s journey takes him through The Continental hotel’s “mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.” The series also stars Mel Gibson, Mishel Prada, and Ben Robson.

Colin Is in a Relationship.

Colin is engaged to actress Danielle Campbell. Colin and Danielle both starred in The CW series The Originals. The couple announced their engagement in August 2023 after nearly a decade together.

Colin’s Onscreen Debut Was in 2013.

The actor’s first onscreen role was in an episode of Criminal Minds. He notably played Ethan Sinclair in Devious Maids and Aiden in The Originals. He was a series regular in the first season of The Flight Attendant.

Colin’s Sister Is an Actress.

Acting runs in the Woodell family. Keelin Woodell is an actress alongside her brother. Keelin has appeared in shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Criminal Minds.

Colin Is a Trained Actor.

Colin was raised in San Francisco, so he started his acting training at The American Conservatory Theater. When he moved to Los Angeles, he studied at the School of Dramatic Arts at the University of Southern California. He graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theater.