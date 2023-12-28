Cody Alan: 5 Things to Know About the Country Radio Host

Cody Alan is serving as a correspondent on this year’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on CBS, and he’ll be reporting from Times Square in New York City! The pro radio host has been in the country music scene for several years, so he has a lengthy resume. Learn more about Cody below!

Cody Is a CMT Radio Host

The South Carolina native is the host and executive producer of CMT Radio and hosts the radio show “Hot Twenty.” Previously, he worked with iHeart Radio.

He Has Interviewed Countless Celebrities

Since he’s immersed himself into the country music genre, Cody has interviewed countless talented artists across the board, including powerhouse voices Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton.

Cody Came Out as Gay in 2017

In 2017, Cody came out as gay in a candid Instagram post.

“As we start a new year, there is something I want to share with you. You see, I’m gay,” Cody wrote in the lengthy caption at the time. “This is not a choice I made, but something I’ve known about myself my whole life. Through life’s twists and turns, marriage, divorce, fatherhood, successes, failures — I’ve landed on this day, a day when I’m happier and healthier than I’ve ever been. And I’m finally comfortable enough for everyone to know this truth about me. Thanks for following me and supporting me over the years. As we continue our journey, I hope this news won’t change how you see me. I’m still the same Cody I always was. You just know a little more about me now.”

After coming out, Cody released his book, Hear’s the Thing: Lessons on Listening, Life & Love, which detailed the moment when he introduced his ex-wife, Terresa, to his fiancé, Michael “Trea” Smith.

“We decided to go bowling, the perfect icebreaker,” he wrote in one excerpt from the book, per GMA. “Makayla and her boyfriend joined us for safety in numbers, although Terresa jokingly referred to herself as the ‘fifth wheel.’”

Cody also revealed that Terresa “had already written to Trea, who at this point, was nameless and faceless to her. My ex had taken the time and trouble to compose a long, detailed email to my potential new life partner, full of sweet stories she felt Trea ought to know about who I was as a husband and father. It was a touching testimony of Terresa’s love for me as her person and soulmate, and it moved me to tears. When I shared it with Trea, he cried too. The final point of her message was this: I am giving his heart to you, and I want you to take good care of it.”

Cody Is Also an Actor

According to his IMDb profile, Cody starred in Forever My Girl and played himself in one episode of Tell Me A Story.

Cody Is a Dad

Cody and Terresa share their kids, Makayla and Landon, together.