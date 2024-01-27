 Who is Chris Young? 5 Things on Singer Who Was Arrested & Cleared – Hollywood Life

Chris Young: 5 Things to Know About the Country Singer Who Was Cleared of Charges After Arrest

The artist was arrested on Monday, January 22, 2024, and reportedly charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault of an officer, before the charges were dismissed. Find out more about him and the arrest here.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
January 27, 2024 5:06PM EST
View gallery
Tory Lanez Rolling Stone LIVE: Big Game Experience, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Feb 2022
ASAP Rocky Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021
This is the booking photo of the voice of Disney’s Pocahontas, Irene Bedard, after she was arrested for disorderly conduct. The 55-year-old - best known for voicing the famous character in the 1995 animated movie - had to be separated from another woman by police in Greene County, Ohio, on August 19 after the pair were arguing and screaming. According to a police report, the women “walked out into the street screaming, without any regard for traffic”. Bedard had “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath”, but insisted she had not been drinking that day. She told police she had drunk a bottle of vodka the day before. Bedard said the other woman, Sheila Johnson, had been trying to help her into her “studio”, but she was unable to find her keys. According to the police report, Beard’s “emotions changed rapidly”, going from calm to becoming upset and eventually crying. Police tried to move Bedard away from a large window as they feared she might shatter the glass, but when Johnson offered them a name to call on Bedard’s behalf the actress ran away screaming. She was booked for disorderly conduct and released on August 21. Bedard was arrested twice over a three-day period back in November 2020. *BYLINE: Greene County Sheriff’s Office/Pop Nation/TMX/Mega. 19 Aug 2022 Pictured: The booking photo of the voice of Disney’s Pocahontas, Irene Bedard, after she was arrested for disorderly conduct. *BYLINE: Greene County Sheriff’s Office/Pop Nation/TMX/Mega. Photo credit: GreeneCountySheriff/PopNationTMX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA889083_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Chris Young, 38, is best known as a country singer, but he recently made headlines for an arrest. The musician was arrested on Monday, January 22, and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault of an officer, according to Us Weekly. He was then reportedly released on Tuesday, January 23, and and was apparently scheduled to appear in court on February 16, but on January 27, TMZ reported all the charges against him were cleared.

A compliance check from Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) agents on Demonbreun Street is what led to the arrest, the outlet further reported. Chris has yet to speak out publicly about the incident.

Find out more about Chris and details of the arrest and dismissal below.

Chris is a Successful Country Singer

Chris’ breakout moment was when he won the fourth season of the singing competition, Nashville Star, in 2006. After his win, he went on to sign with RCA Records Nashville and has released eight studio albums, as of 2024. The talented artist, who started out appearing in children’s theater productions in Murfressboro, TN, first released a self-titled album in 2006 and his latest album, Famous Friends, was released in 2021. His upcoming album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, is set to be released on March 22, 2024.

Chris Apparently Questioned & Recorded Video of Agents Moments Before His Arrest

Chris allegedly began questioning the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) agents and recording video of them before his arrest, according to court documents obtained by ABC news affiliate WKRN. The agents then left and walked to a different establishment to perform another compliance check. When they went to leave, Chris allegedly put his hands out to stop the agents from leaving the bar, and one TABC agent claimed that Chris “struck” him on the shoulder and began “yelling and screaming.”

On January 27, Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk issued a statement, saying he was closing Chris’ case. “After a review of all the evidence in this case, the Office of the District Attorney has determined that these charges will be dismissed,” he wrote, according to TMZ. Although the attorney didn’t specify why the charges were being dismissed, videos that surfaced online of the incident seemed to show Chris doing almost nothing at all. 

Chris’ attorney, Bill Ramsey, also told TMZ, “Mr. Young and I are gratified with the DA’s decision clearing him of the charges and any wrong-doing.”

He Once Went Into Septic Shock From a Cut on His Leg

The health emergency happened in August 2013, when he was en route to Montana for a tour date. A small cut on his leg became infected, leading to the septic shock and he was taken to a hospital in Denver, CO by ambulance. He was immediately started on medication and had surgery to treat the infection. He waited a week after the surgery to resume touring.

Chris is Involved in Charities

Chris is a big supporter of the organization, Little Kids Rock, and has donated various items to it for auction, which helped to raise money for instruments for children. He’s also a supporter of Stars For Stripes and raised $35,000 for the organization. He’s also raised funds over the years for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the Nashville School of the Arts, and the recovery efforts for the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

He Impressively Lost 60 Lbs

Chris made headlines in August 2023, when he took to Instagram to share a shirtless photo of himself and revealed he lost the weight. “This year has been dedicated to a lot of work on myself. Music wise AND in the gym. Still not done, but down 60 pounds so yeah… Gonna leave this here #cheers #fitnessmotivation,” he wrote in the caption of the selfie.

ad