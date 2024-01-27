Chris Young: 5 Things to Know About the Country Singer Who Was Cleared of Charges After Arrest

Chris Young, 38, is best known as a country singer, but he recently made headlines for an arrest. The musician was arrested on Monday, January 22, and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault of an officer, according to Us Weekly. He was then reportedly released on Tuesday, January 23, and and was apparently scheduled to appear in court on February 16, but on January 27, TMZ reported all the charges against him were cleared.

A compliance check from Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) agents on Demonbreun Street is what led to the arrest, the outlet further reported. Chris has yet to speak out publicly about the incident.

Find out more about Chris and details of the arrest and dismissal below.

Chris is a Successful Country Singer

Chris’ breakout moment was when he won the fourth season of the singing competition, Nashville Star, in 2006. After his win, he went on to sign with RCA Records Nashville and has released eight studio albums, as of 2024. The talented artist, who started out appearing in children’s theater productions in Murfressboro, TN, first released a self-titled album in 2006 and his latest album, Famous Friends, was released in 2021. His upcoming album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, is set to be released on March 22, 2024.

Chris Apparently Questioned & Recorded Video of Agents Moments Before His Arrest

Chris allegedly began questioning the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) agents and recording video of them before his arrest, according to court documents obtained by ABC news affiliate WKRN. The agents then left and walked to a different establishment to perform another compliance check. When they went to leave, Chris allegedly put his hands out to stop the agents from leaving the bar, and one TABC agent claimed that Chris “struck” him on the shoulder and began “yelling and screaming.”

On January 27, Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk issued a statement, saying he was closing Chris’ case. “After a review of all the evidence in this case, the Office of the District Attorney has determined that these charges will be dismissed,” he wrote, according to TMZ. Although the attorney didn’t specify why the charges were being dismissed, videos that surfaced online of the incident seemed to show Chris doing almost nothing at all.

Chris’ attorney, Bill Ramsey, also told TMZ, “Mr. Young and I are gratified with the DA’s decision clearing him of the charges and any wrong-doing.”

He Once Went Into Septic Shock From a Cut on His Leg

The health emergency happened in August 2013, when he was en route to Montana for a tour date. A small cut on his leg became infected, leading to the septic shock and he was taken to a hospital in Denver, CO by ambulance. He was immediately started on medication and had surgery to treat the infection. He waited a week after the surgery to resume touring.

Chris is Involved in Charities

Chris is a big supporter of the organization, Little Kids Rock, and has donated various items to it for auction, which helped to raise money for instruments for children. He’s also a supporter of Stars For Stripes and raised $35,000 for the organization. He’s also raised funds over the years for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the Nashville School of the Arts, and the recovery efforts for the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

He Impressively Lost 60 Lbs

Chris made headlines in August 2023, when he took to Instagram to share a shirtless photo of himself and revealed he lost the weight. “This year has been dedicated to a lot of work on myself. Music wise AND in the gym. Still not done, but down 60 pounds so yeah… Gonna leave this here #cheers #fitnessmotivation,” he wrote in the caption of the selfie.