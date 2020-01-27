Chase Rice: 5 Things To Know About Victoria F.’s Ex Who’s Performing On ‘The Bachelor’

The Jan. 27 episode of ‘The Bachelor’ will feature a performance from Chase Rice — but it turns out the singer also has a connection to one of Peter Weber’s ladies, and it’s about to stir up some BIG drama!

Chase Rice, 34, will give a special performance during Peter Weber, 28, and Victoria Fuller’s, 25, date on the Jan. 27 episode of The Bachelor. However, previews for the episode show Victoria appearing extremely uncomfortable during the date, and eventually revealing that she used to date the country singer! The pair’s relationship appears to be a big topic of conversation during the episode, as Alayah Benavidez returns to the show after her elimination and reveals that she read all about Victoria and Chase’s past online. As this storyline plays out, here’s more to know about Chase:

1. He’s a country singer. Chase started playing guitar in college, and he independently released his first record, Friday Nights & Saturday Mornings, in 2010. He co-wrote Florida Georgia Line’s 2012 song, “Cruise,” which went onto become a massive hit. Chase’s first radio single, “Ready Set Roll,” was released in 2013 as part of his Ready Set Roll EP. The song then appeared on his third album, Ignite the Night, which was released in 2014. The album’s second single, “Gonna Wanna Tonight,” also saw success at country radio. In 2017, he released the album, Lambs & Lions, which featured his first number one song as an artist, “Eyes On You.” In Jan. 2020, Chase surprised fans by unexpectedly releasing another album, The Album Part 1.

2. ‘The Bachelor’ isn’t his first reality show! Before Chase’s music career took off, he was a contestant on season 21 of Survivor in 2010. He finished as the runner-up, losing by just one vote to the season’s winner, Jud ‘Fabio’ Birza.

What is coming on Monday's episode of #TheBachelor?? pic.twitter.com/pDP0AeecbQ — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 26, 2020

3. He was a football player. Chase was a linebacker on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s football team when he was in college. However, he decided not to pursue a career in the NFL after college due to an injury.

4. He worked in a NASCAR pit crew. After college, Chase briefly worked as a pit crew member for Hendrick Motorsports. He was the rear tire carrier for Ryan Newman, and also worked on Jimmie Johnson’s car at the Sprint Cup Series.

5. He wasn’t thrilled about becoming a storyline on ‘The Bachelor.’ “They set everybody up,” Chase told Girl With No Job’s Jackie and Claudia Oshry at the CMA Awards in November. “Here’s my thing — I didn’t sign up for that. That’s my problem with it. At the end of the day, I had a job to do, and I don’t need to be part of that. I mean, I went on there to promote my music and that’s all it should’ve been. It wasn’t.”