Chase W. Dillon: 5 Things To Know About The 13-Year-Old Breakout Star Of ‘Haunted Mansion’

Chase plays Travis in Haunted Mansion.

If you’re looking for a spooky treat this July, then Haunted Mansion is the movie for you. The new Disney film is the perfect balance of humor, heart, and a lot of spookiness. At the heart of Haunted Mansion is the adorable Chase W. Dillon.

Who is Chase Dillon? The young actor is making his presence known in Hollywood, and he’s giving back when he can. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about this breakout star.

Chase stars as Travis in Haunted Mansion.

Chase plays Travis, the young son of Rosario Dawson’s Gabbie. Travis and Gabbie move into Gracey Manor and soon discover that it’s haunted by dozens of ghosts. The movie also stars LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Haunted Mansion hit theaters on July 28.

Chase hails from Connecticut.

Chase is from Connecticut. He’s lived in the Hartford area. “Hollywood is a great place…but Connecticut is home, it’s where I’m from,” he told the Hartford Courant. The day June 4, 2021, was even named “Chase W. Dillon Day.”

Chase is only 13 years old, but he’s already got several major credits under his name. The actor made his TV debut playing Ollie in The First Wives Club. He went on to star as Homer in the critically-acclaimed series The Underground Railroad. Chase played young Nat in The Harder They Fall. He’ll star in the upcoming drama The Book of Clarence, which is expected to be released in 2024.

Chase has his own non-profit organization.

Chase founded the non-profit Kingdom International Economic Development Corporation (KIEDC) with his mother. He told Authority Magazine that his organization “fed thousands and thousands of people before and during the pandemic. We have given hundreds to thousands of families winter clothes and garments needed for the children in so much need. Our work in the space of food security to address hunger is dynamic and always in demand. So, this work will always continue wherever I am in the world.”

Chase always “dreamed” of being an actor.

Chase also told Authority Magazine that he “always dreamed” of being an actor. “When I was seven, I had an actual dream about being on stage and acting and shared these dreams with my parents. My mom said to me, whenever you are ready, we can get you started in acting. And, when I turned eight, that is when it all began with my acting debut role in The First Wives Club,” he revealed.