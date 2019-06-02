Charlotte Casiraghi: 5 Things To Know About Grace Kelly’s Granddaughter Who Married Dimitri Rassam

Charlotte Casiraghi, granddaughter of Princess Grace (formerly known as Grace Kelly), married film producer Dimitri Rassam at the Palace Throne Room in Monaco on June 1. Here are five things you should know about her.

Charlotte Casiraghi, 32, made headlines on June 1 when she married the love of her life Dimitri Rassam, 37, in a gorgeous ceremony at the Palace Throne Room in Monaco, but her background proves she’s no stranger to attention. The royal bride has been in the spotlight all her life due to the family she was born into and they all showed up for her exciting nuptials. Her wedding attendees included high profile names in the royal world such as her uncle, Prince Albert II and his wife Princess Charlene, and Princess Caroline. Charlotte wore a stunning a lacy white Saint Laurent wedding dress by Anthony Vaccarello for the ceremony and the Monegasque-style picnic reception that followed reportedly had around 300 guests. Here are five things you should know about Charlotte and her royal ties.

1.) She is the granddaughter of popular American film actress Grace Kelly. Grace, who made her mark in the film industry in the 1950s, married Rainier III, Prince of Monaco in 1956 and became the Princess of Monaco aka Princess Kelly. The royal couple had Charlotte’s mother, Caroline, Princess of Hanover, in 1957. Charlotte’s father was Stefano Casiraghi, who was killed in a boating accident when she was four-years-old. Charlotte has two brothers, Andrea and Pierre, a half sister, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, and two stepbrothers, Prince Ernst of Hanover and Prince Christian of Hanover, from her mother’s marriage to Ernst August, Prince of Hanover. Due to her placement in her family, she was placed 11th in line for the Monégasque throne in 2019.

2.) She’s an equestrian. She competed in the Global Champions Tour, a show jumping competition and talked about enrolling on national television in 2009. She stopped competing in the global version of the tours in 2015 and switched to just competitions for Monaco.

3.) Before her marriage to Dimitri in 2019, she had two sons. Her first son, Raphaël, was born to her and her comedian boyfriend at the time, Gad Elmaleh, in Dec. 2013. Charlotte and Gad split in June 2015 and she later started dating Dimitri. Their son, Balthazar, was born in Oct. 2018.

4.) She has worked as a writer and magazine editor. Her work has been featured in various publications, including AnOther Magazine and Above magazine. She also worked on her own free publication called Ever Manifesto, which geared toward helping to create sustainable solutions in the fashion industry and beyond.

5.) Her beauty and fashion has put her on some impressive lists. In 2006, Vanity Fair named her to their International Best Dressed list and in 2007, she was named as one of the World’s Most Eligible Royals in Forbes.