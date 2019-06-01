Grace Kelly’s Granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi, 32, Married In Royal Monaco Wedding

Charlotte Casiraghi exchanged vows with film producer Dimitri Rassam in the Prince’s Palace of Monaco on June 1, which was 63 years after her grandmother Grace Kelly married the Prince of Monaco in the same palace!

If you thought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal nuptials at Windsor Castle were impressive, make room for another royal couple! Grace Kelly’s granddaughter, Charlotte Casiraghi, 32, married French film producer Dimitri Rassam, 37, in a civil ceremony in the state room of the Prince’s Palace of Monaco on June 1, our sister site, Women’s Wear Daily, confirmed. It has been speculated that the newlyweds, who share a seven-month-old son, Balthazar Rassam, would also baptize their child on the wedding day.

Given Charlotte’s bloodline — her grandfather was Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, one of the longest-reigning monarchs of Europe — there were a number of royal faces sitting in the pews. This guest list of course included Charlotte’s mother, Princess Caroline of Hanover, 62, and Charlotte’s half-sister, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, 19, as well as socialites like Bianca Brandolini and Eugenie Niarchos! Charlotte wore a dress designed by Giambattista Valli, a spokesperson for the designer confirmed to WWD.

Per tradition of royal weddings in Monaco, the nuptials are usually preceded by a religious ceremony and, in some modern cases, a grand reception. These follow-up affairs have yet to be confirmed in the case of Charlotte and Dimitri, but their civil ceremony alone was quite the spectacle — congratulations to the lovely couple!

After reportedly beginning a relationship at the end of 2016, Dimitri proposed to Charlotte in March 2018. They proceeded to welcome Balthazar in Oct. 2018. Charlotte sits at the No. 11 spot in the line of succession to the Monégasque throne, and thanks to this wedding, Dimitri and Charlotte’s son has now entered the line of succession to the Grimaldi throne.

Before Dimitri and Charlotte’s love story began, they were both students at Sorbonne University in Paris and welcomed children from past relationships. Charlotte has a four-year-old son, Raphael, with comedian Gad Elmaleh, while Dimitri shares a seven-year-old daughter with ex-wife and model Masha Novoselova.